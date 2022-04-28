This 'Amazing' Exercise Bike Seat Is Compatible With Peloton Bikes for a Cushioned Ride — and It's 20% Off
Using a bike to explore trails through the woods or in a studio for some high intensity cardio is always a good idea, in theory. But no matter the bike brand, many stationary and outdoor cyclers alike often share a singular qualm: Needing to account for an uncomfortable bike seat. This common issue has led many riders on a quest to uncover the perfect cover or replacement. There is no shortage of options, but only one on Amazon has over 800 five-star ratings and is currently on sale.
The Bikeroo Extra Wide Bike Seat Cushion is packed with super soft gel padding that sits within an extra-wide frame and includes what the brand calls a "pressure relief channel" (the groove that runs the length of the middle of the cushion) to help distribute your weight evenly. It fits most stationary bike brands, including Peloton, NordicTrack, and Schwinn, as well as outdoor cycling and regular bikes. Plus, the seat cushion is secured via fasteners for a quick and easy installation that ensures a no-slip fit. And right now, the Bikeroo seat is 20 percent off with the click of a coupon on the Amazon product page.
To buy: amazon.com, $28 with coupon (originally $35)
Shoppers say the seat cover is "amazing," and one mentioned that they "can ride and exercise much longer with this seat." Another reviewer said this seat cushion was the only one they could find that was wide enough to fit their bike and "it is wonderful."
"[It] seems to be high quality and is certainly comfortable to sit on," they continued.
And a third shopper shared that they looked around to find a replacement seat cover for their bike, which was four times the cost of the Bikeroo cover, and when they received this one in the mail, it "surpassed my expectations" and "is truly amazing."
Start riding your bike in comfort by ordering the Bikeroo Extra Wide Bike Seat Cushion while the coupon is still available on Amazon today.