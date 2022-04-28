This 'Amazing' Exercise Bike Seat Is Compatible With Peloton Bikes for a Cushioned Ride — and It's 20% Off

The Bikeroo Extra Wide Bike Seat Cushion is packed with super soft gel padding that sits within an extra-wide frame and includes what the brand calls a "pressure relief channel" (the groove that runs the length of the middle of the cushion) to help distribute your weight evenly. It fits most stationary bike brands, including Peloton, NordicTrack, and Schwinn, as well as outdoor cycling and regular bikes. Plus, the seat cushion is secured via fasteners for a quick and easy installation that ensures a no-slip fit. And right now, the Bikeroo seat is 20 percent off with the click of a coupon on the Amazon product page.