These Joggers Are So Comfy, Shoppers Say They'd Buy Another Pair 'in a Heartbeat'
Very few things compare to the feeling of slipping into your favorite sweatpants. And if you're like me, they play a critical role in your travel day uniform. Though your go-to joggers are indisputably the most comfortable piece of apparel in your closet, they're oftentimes the least presentable if they're too lived in or have too much of a relaxed fit, resembling pajamas.
Thankfully, we're living in the golden age of loungewear, and brands like Beyond Yoga are serving up plenty of elevated sweats and activewear — that are chic and versatile enough to wear to the gym, brunch, for errands, or on a flight — to solve this dilemma. (In fact, even Jennifer Lopez is a fan of the brand's stylish athleisure, which we don't take lightly.) One item, in particular, that's garnering a lot of praise from customers is the Weekender Pant, which was recently marked down up to 40 percent off.
To buy: beyondyoga.com, $50 (originally $99)
The popular joggers have quite the reputation among Beyond Yoga shoppers, who have given them an impressive 4.8-star rating for their softness, comfortable fit, and sleek look. They're made with cozy, plush-like fleece fabric to achieve their soft-to-the-touch feel. To ensure that you can kick back comfortably, the Weekender Pants have a polyester-spandex blend to give them a body-hugging stretch. But, they're perfectly draped to achieve their relaxed silhouette, which makes them equal parts snuggly and smart-looking when you're out and about.
For added comfort, they have a wide, high-rise elastic waistband that can be adjusted by a drawstring closure. The ankles of the Weekender Pants are also elasticized and tapered to master the classic sweatpants silhouette. Oh, and we'd be remiss not to mention that they're equipped with not one, but two pockets.
To buy: beyondyoga.com, $69 (originally $99)
Shoppers have their choice of five colors, which include versatile black and inventive hues like mineral blue, muted teal, pistachio green, and currant red, and sizes range from XS to XL. Each color is discounted at a different price, except for the black pair that's still full-priced at Beyond Yoga. (Although, if you're prone to wearing neutrals, you can get the Cozy Fleece Weekend Sweatpants in the black colorway for 25 percent off at Zappos). But you'll want to hurry since certain sizes are selling out.
"These are the softest sweatpants I have ever owned," one Beyond Yoga shopper wrote. "They are so comfortable, it hardly feels like you're wearing anything at all." Another reviewer chimed in, "Ever since [I bought them], I've been marveling at just how soft they are every time I wear them." A third customer raved that they "live in these in the evening and weekends," and a fourth buyer added that they have a "great fit" and that they "love the fabric and [it's] very comfortable."
To buy: beyondyoga.com and zappos.com, from $75
They've also earned a seal of approval from wanderlust shoppers. One exclaimed, "These pants are perfect for travel or lounging." Even postpartum reviewers are fans. A Beyond Yoga customer shared, "I'm 10 weeks postpartum right now and I can't tell you how happy these pants make me to finally have something cute but also fits comfortably."
Speaking to their quality, one shopper was happy to report that they "wash well and do not lose their shape." Another highlighted that the Weekender Pants "shape your curves nicely, and are in between form-fitting [and] stretchy," making them "super comfy" to wear. The joggers are so good, reviewers say they'd go back to "purchase them again in a heartbeat" — even at full price.
Whether you have a flight to catch, or you just want to treat yourself to new joggers, the Beyond Yoga Weekender Pants are the perfect ones to try. Get them at Beyond Yoga for up to 40 percent off while supplies last.