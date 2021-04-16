The Beverly Hills Hotel Just Launched the Most Adorable Pink Pajama Sets

Sleep like the rich and famous tonight — wherever you are.

The Beverly Hills Hotel wants to make sure you're cozy, even if you're stuck at home.

Earlier this year, the famed Los Angeles hotel announced its second collaboration with SHHH SILK, a beauty, sleep, and self-care company that will keep you looking chic even when you're catching your ZZZs. And the entire collaboration comes in the same pink hue as the hotel itself.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our guests a premium quality sleep collection featuring our iconic pink and white stripes," Edward Mady, regional director and general manager of the Beverly Hills Hotel, shared. "The timing couldn't be more perfect, as pajamas are the hottest fashion at the moment. Shhh Silk did a wonderful job incorporating the signature design elements that make the Pink Palace so special. I know our guests will adore the collection."

The Beverly Hills Hotel pink and white stripped pajama sets Credit: Courtesy of The Beverly Hills Hotel

The sleep brand offers everything from pillowcases, eye masks, sleepwear, face coverings, night turbans, and more, all crafted from 100% pure mulberry silk.

"The timing of this collection means customers are able to experience a piece of the hotel from the safety and comfort of their homes," Olivia Carr, founder and CEO of Shhh Silk, shared. "Travel and tourism have been one of the hardest affected industries during the global pandemic, so still being able to offer past guests and future guests a little piece of The Beverly Hills Hotel experience and luxury from their homes until travel and tourism resume feels special and timely."

The new collaboration collection features an eye mask, travel pillow and travel set, pillowcases, scrunchies, a bandana, men's pocket tie, a long slip dress, a women's long PJ set, a men's long PJ set, a unisex robe, and kid's short PJs. The sleepwear offerings are available in sizes small – XL, and range from $39 to $360.