I'm Obsessed With These Tailored Trousers That Are Just As Comfortable As Yoga Pants

I've always been someone who changes into pajamas or sweatpants the second I get home. As much as I love my clothing, when it comes to hanging around the house, I choose comfort over everything. And since I've never found a pair of pants that look good enough to wear in public and are cozy enough to lounge in, I've organized bottoms into two categories: indoor pants and outdoor pants.

That is, until I discovered Betabrand's Dress Pant Yoga Pants. These sleek bottoms may look like your average work-appropriate trousers, but they're actually made with a four-way stretch fabric that is just as comfortable as my favorite pair of yoga pants.

Along with being wrinkle-resistant and machine-washable, they have a straight leg silhouette and a waistband that ends midway between my hips and belly button. Besides the insane level of comfort, what I love most about these flattering bottoms is the fact that they feature belt loops, faux pockets, and a faux button and zipper fly, so no one would ever guess that they're pull-on pants.

They've also been getting me through quarantine. After the first few days of wearing pajamas all day, I started to feel like a slob. But slipping into these trousers while I work from home has made me feel put-together. I've also been sporting them on grocery runs to feel more polished, and I can't wait to wear them to the office in the future.

And don't just take it from me! Over 2,000 shoppers are obsessed with the Betabrand pants as well, with many raving about how cute and comfy they are. Others say they love them because they're versatile and size-inclusive.

Sizes range from XS to 3XL, and come in tall, petite, and short petite styles, so you'll have no trouble finding your perfect fit. At $68 a pair, these pants are in the same price range as most of my other work pants. Plus, the fact that they're also comfortable enough to wear around the house makes them a super-smart buy.

Dress Pant Yoga Pants Straight-Leg Classic Credit: Courtesy of Betabrand

