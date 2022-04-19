The Best Yoga Pants for Travel
Yoga pants are an essential in any travel wardrobe. They're comfortable, stretchy, and they look good on everyone. They're also exceptionally versatile — you can wear them with a tee or a sweatshirt on travel days, dress them up with a cute sweater and flats on sightseeing trips, or throw on a pair of sneakers and wear them to the gym.
If you're here to find out which yoga pants are the absolute best, we'd recommend Zella's Live-in High-waist Leggings. They're stylish, and you can do just about anything in them. But if you prefer yoga pants that are flared, cropped, or available in dozens of colors, keep reading to find the best yoga pants for your travels.
- Best Overall: Zella Live-in High-waist Leggings at Nordstrom
- Best Bootcut: Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pants at Amazon
- Best Flared: Zella Barely Flare Live-in High-waist Pants at Nordstrom
- Best Yoga Tights: 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Control Leggings at Amazon
- Best High-waisted: Old Navy High-waisted Powersoft Slim Bootcut Compression Pants at Old Navy
- Best Low Rise: ToBeInStyle Low-rise Yoga Pants at Amazon
- Best Cropped: Lululemon Align Wide Leg Super-high-rise Crop at Lululemon
- Best Affordable: Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants at Amazon
- Best With Pockets: ODODOS Yoga Pants With Pockets at Amazon
- Best for Plus Sizes: Lane Bryant Control Tech Smoothing Yoga Pants at Lane Bryant
- Best for Petite Women: Yogipace Petite High-waisted Yoga Leggings at Amazon
- Best for Tall Women: Athleta Elation Flare Pants at Athleta
- Best Yoga Shorts: Spanx Look At Me Now Bike Shorts at Spanx
T+L's Top Picks
Related Items
Best Overall: Zella Live-in High-waist Leggings
Why We Love It: Their specially designed glute seam gives the illusion of perfect curves in all the right places.
What to Consider: They run a bit small, so consider sizing up.
Besides boasting a non-slip waistband with hidden pockets, these comfy, high-waisted yoga pants have soft and stretchy bottoms and have moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry. The polyester-spandex fabric blend even dries quickly to ensure you're comfortable throughout your workout. But comfort and functionality aren't the only winning features in these leggings: Thanks to figure-sculpting technology including a special curve-enhancing glute seam, you're sure to look as good as you feel every time you pull these on. Whether you wear them for actual yoga, intense workouts, or lounging around, they're likely to become a fast favorite. Pick them up now in six available colors including brown taupe and purple amaranth.
Sizes: XXS to XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex
Best Bootcut: Spalding Bootleg Yoga Pants
Why We Love It: They're not as tight in the waist as other similar pants.
What to Consider: They have a low- to mid-rise fit, so skip them if you prefer high-rise.
These stylish, slightly flared yoga pants are made from a durable cotton fabric blend that offers light compression for a super flattering fit. They're not quite as compressive as some other styles, which makes them perfect for long travel days and relaxing at home. They also come in three versatile colors and a wide range of sizes to complement every body shape. Wear them with sneakers, flip flops, or boots — however you wear them, they'll look sleek and feel even better.
Sizes: S to 3X | Material: Cotton
Best Flared: Zella Barely Flare Live-in High-waist Pants
Why We Love It: They "lengthen" the legs.
What to Consider: The waist is particularly high on these, so they're best for shoppers with long torsos.
If you're looking for a more prominent flare, check out this style from Zella. Not only are the cozy pants made from a four-way stretch material so you'll never feel restricted, but they also have a wide compression waistband that has a hidden pocket to store your essentials. Their special construction makes the legs look extra long and slim, while moisture-wicking fabric keeps things comfy no matter what the day brings.
Sizes: 0 to 10 | Material: Polyester, spandex
Best Yoga Tights: 90 Degree by Reflex Power Flex Control Leggings
Why We Love It: They prevent the dreaded see-through problem very well for a pair of yoga tights.
What to Consider: They aren't the most durable set.
Along with a tummy-control waistband, these leggings made from a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch material will move with you for complete comfort. While they're ultra-supportive, they don't squeeze your body uncomfortably tight, and thanks to their second-skin fit, they feel almost like wearing nothing at all. Because they're squat-proof, chafe-proof, and designed for years of wear, you may find yourself wanting a pair in all 23 colors.
Sizes: XS to XL | Material: Nylon, Spandex
Best High-waisted: Old Navy High-waisted Powersoft Slim Bootcut Compression Pants
Why We Love It: They come in regular, tall, and petite sizes.
What to Consider: They don't compress through the leg as much as other options.
Along with moisture-wicking capabilities, these straight-leg pants are made from a four-way stretch material for a super soft and breathable feel. They also feature flat-lock seams, so you don't have to worry about chafing, and an elasticized waistband for added comfort. The combination of that wide, stretchy waistband and a high-waisted fit offers serious tummy control, all while remaining comfortable. The only thing that could possibly make the pants better is pockets — which, luckily, they have.
Sizes: XS to 4X | Material: Polyester, spandex
Best Low Rise: ToBeInStyle Low-rise Yoga Pants
Why We Love It: The adjustable waistband is designed for customized comfort.
What to Consider: They may be too short for taller shoppers.
It can be hard to find a good pair of low-rise yoga pants in these days of high-waisted-everything, but this super affordable pair might be the right option for you. The pants feature a waistband that folds over, so you can have them sit as high or low on your hips as you like. A subtly flared bottom offers versatility while a buttery soft material provides hours of comfort. Plus, there are nearly 60 styles to choose from.
Sizes: S to L | Material: Cotton
Related: The Best Flats That Are Just as Comfortable as Sneakers
Best Cropped: Lululemon Align Wide Leg Super-high-rise Crop
Why We Love It: Their unique design makes for an effortless yet figure-flattering look.
What to Consider: The super-high-rise fit might not be ideal for all shoppers.
Not only are these cropped pants incredibly lightweight, soft, and flowy, but they also have a stretchy elastic waistband that won't dig into your skin. The machine-washable yoga pants are made from a four-way stretch material that's both breathable and moisture-wicking. They also boast two pockets and a curve-enhancing glute seam. Even better, they come in eight stylish colors and range in size from 0 to 20.
Sizes: 0 to 20 | Material: Nylon, lycra
Best Budget: Oalka Power Flex Yoga Pants
Why We Love It: They come in dozens of chic prints and colors.
What to Consider: The phone pocket does not fit all models.
These sleek yoga pants from Oalka prove you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a high-quality pair of pants. The cozy bottoms boast interlock seams that won't irritate your skin and a high-waisted fit that includes a wide tummy-control panel and a hidden key pocket in the waistband. Plus, with 40 different colors and prints ranging from black camo to pink tie dye, you're bound to find an option or two that you love.
Sizes: XS to XXL | Material: Nylon, spandex, polyester
Best With Pockets: Ododos Yoga Pants With Pockets
Why We Love It: The pockets are so spacious, you don't even have to carry a bag with you.
What to Consider: Some of the lighter colors are not completely squat proof.
If you hate carrying around your stuff as you travel or head to a workout, opt for yoga pants that have roomy pockets, like this pair from Ododos. The high-waisted, cropped bottoms feature a four-way stretch material that contours to your body, crotch gussets for added mobility, and extra-long outer pockets on each side for convenient storage of your phone, keys, credit cards, and more. Choose from dozens of colors and prints including gray leopard, heathered lilac, and blue chevron.
Sizes: XS to 3XL | Material: Polyester, spandex, polyamide, elastane
Best for Plus Sizes: Lane Bryant Control Tech Smoothing Yoga Pants
Why We Love It: Their skin-smoothing mesh panels are the key to confidence.
What to Consider: They're only available in one color.
If you're in search of a flattering and comfortable pair of plus size yoga pants, look no further than this sleek, high-waisted option from Lane Bryant. Made with soft and stretchy cotton fabric, the cozy pants feature a smoothing control top panel in the waistband and a stylish flared leg. They're also totally breathable and will never feel too hot or restricting during a workout or while running errands. Basically, they'll keep you looking and feeling your best at all times — and they're surprisingly reasonably priced.
Sizes: 10/12 to 38/40 | Material: Cotton
Best for Petite Women: Yogipace Petite High-waisted Yoga Leggings
Why We Love It: They're the solution for ladies whose yoga pants are always a tad too long.
What to Consider: The fabric is very thick.
This cute pair of yoga pants by Yogipace is specially designed for petite frames. They range in size from XS to XXL and allow you to choose between two inseam lengths — 23 inches or 25 inches — to ensure you'll find a pair that fits perfectly. Whether you purchase the style with pockets or the style without, the four-way stretch fabric will remain squat-proof and moisture wicking. And if you're a short gal, you'll never have to worry about your leggings being too long or too high waisted again.
Sizes: XS to XXL| Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton, polyester, elastane
Best for Tall Women: Athleta Elation Flare Pants
Why We Love It: They're the solution for ladies whose yoga pants are always a tad too short.
What to Consider: They are on the pricier side.
If yoga pants always appear cropped on you when they're not meant to be cropped, consider this pair from Athleta. Along with featuring a supportive waistband, a hidden back pocket, and super soft material, the yoga pants come in regular, petite, and tall sizes. The tall version features a 34.5-inch inseam — which is 3 inches longer than a typical inseam length — making them the best style for anyone with a tall frame or longer legs. Not to mention, they're available in gorgeous colors like tawny rose and blue star.
Sizes: XXS to 3X | Material: Nylon, lycra
Best Yoga Shorts: Spanx Look at Me Now Bike Shorts
Why We Love It: They're available in sizes for all body types.
What to Consider: The waist may be too high for shoppers with shorter torsos.
If you hate feeling restricted while exercising or strolling around town, consider trading your leggings for a pair of yoga shorts. This soft and slimming pair from Spanx is designed without an obvious waistband — but don't let that scare you off. The seamless style still features a high waist and extremely compressive fabric that cuts off a few inches above the knees. Stretchy and flexible, these shorts are perfect for any type of activity. Grab them in solid black or black camo.
Sizes: XS to 3X | Material: Nylon, elastane
Tips for Buying Yoga Pants
Choose the Right Style for Your Intended Activity
While personal preference is of course the most important factor, keep in mind that certain activities call for specific styles. For example, for workouts, you might prefer your pants to be a tighter fit from hip to ankle. Flared pants, on the other hand, are best for gentler activities like yoga, walking, and running errands. While shorts and cropped pants are pretty versatile, use caution of wearing these while hiking or traversing wooded areas, as their design leaves your legs exposed to things like poison ivy and insects.
Materials Make a Difference
Choose your yoga pants' material based on what you plan to do in them and where you'll do it. Opt for a water-resistant fabric (like spandex or nylon) if it's likely you'll wear them in rain or near bodies of water, and go for a cozy material (like cotton) if you'll be lounging or doing light yoga in them. Anticipate getting dirty? Pick polyester or another easy-to-clean fabric.
Pay Close Attention to Size
It may seem hard to mess up buying your correct size, but not all yoga pants fit the same. When ordering online, it's wise to look over product reviews and the website's fit guide (if it has one) to decide upon your ideal size. Additionally, consider sizing down if you prefer a super compressive fit, and up if you favor roomier pants.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure writers are shopping, fashion, and product experts who use personal experience and customer recommendations to choose the best items for shoppers. For this article, Hillary Maglin and Rebecca Carhart researched dozens of yoga pants and used their expertise as travel writers to curate the perfect list of yoga pants for your exercise, travel, and beyond.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.