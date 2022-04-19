Best Overall: Zella Live-in High-waist Leggings

Why We Love It: Their specially designed glute seam gives the illusion of perfect curves in all the right places.

What to Consider: They run a bit small, so consider sizing up.

Besides boasting a non-slip waistband with hidden pockets, these comfy, high-waisted yoga pants have soft and stretchy bottoms and have moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry. The polyester-spandex fabric blend even dries quickly to ensure you're comfortable throughout your workout. But comfort and functionality aren't the only winning features in these leggings: Thanks to figure-sculpting technology including a special curve-enhancing glute seam, you're sure to look as good as you feel every time you pull these on. Whether you wear them for actual yoga, intense workouts, or lounging around, they're likely to become a fast favorite. Pick them up now in six available colors including brown taupe and purple amaranth.

Sizes: XXS to XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex