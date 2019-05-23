The Best Wrinkle-resistant Travel Clothes, According to Thousands of Customers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

One of the worst parts of traveling, besides long security lines and getting stuck in the dreaded middle seat, has to be dealing with wrinkled clothes. When you've just spent time and money traveling to a new destination, the last thing you want to do is waste time ironing or steaming your clothes in your hotel room. And that's why we love wrinkle-resistant garments so much. These easy-breezy pieces have been specially designed to stay smooth and wrinkle-free no matter how crumpled they get in transit.

While many clothing items say they are wrinkle-free, most are not as travel-friendly as they claim to be. So, to help you avoid spending money on clothing that will leave you looking like a rumpled mess, we turned to reviews from real customers to see which pieces actually stayed wrinkle-free through long flights and overstuffed suitcases.

The best part? These top-rated pieces are not only wrinkle-resistant, but they are super comfortable and versatile too. Plus, it helps that they have thousands of near-perfect ratings and countless glowing reviews between them.

From comfy lightweight travel pants to a sleek tailored blazer and a soft and cozy sweater, keep reading to see which wrinkle-resistant clothes will keep you looking sleek and polished on all your travels.

Best Travel Pants: Everlane The Italian GoWeave Easy Pants

Everlane The Italian GoWeave Easy Pants Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

Along with a wrinkle-resistant fabric, these Everlane trousers boast an elastic waistband and a loose comfortable silhouette — making them perfect for traveling. The relaxed pants range in size from 00 to 16 and come in three versatile colors that will match everything else in your suitcase. Over 690 customers have given the cute bottoms an impressive 4.5-star rating, with one saying, "I travel a lot for work so I wear these with sneakers in the airport and switch to heels when I land, which — pairing them with a T-shirt and blazer — makes my travel wardrobe so easy. In warm weather, I can dress them down with Birkenstocks and a tank for a Sunday brunch and again I feel like they look cool without trying...these pants rule!"

Best Maxi Dress: Show Me Your Mumu Hacienda Convertible Gown

Show Me Your Mumu Hacienda Convertible Gown Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Not only is this Show Me Your Mumu dress wrinkle-free, but it can also be worn two different ways. Wear it as a strapless tube dress or pull the elasticized neckline over your arms for a pretty off-the-shoulder silhouette. The stylish maxi dress is a great option to pack for special occasion trips and destination weddings alike. One happy shopper said, "Fun easy dress to wear. I have chosen then for a wedding on the beach. It is super comfortable and lightweight. Even with the lightweight fabric the dress hangs nice and is flattering to the figure. Does not wrinkle easily, will be nice to travel with. The pattern is fun and colorful without being too bright."

Best Blazer: Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer

Ministry of Supply Kinetic Blazer Credit: Courtesy of Ministry of Supply

This sleek blazer from Ministry of Supply is designed not to wrinkle no matter how crumpled up it gets. The tailored piece is also water-repellant and moisture wicking to keep you cool and dry, and it is built to move with you. It comes in three classic colors and ranges in size from 0 to 14. "The jacket looks great and all the performance features live up to their promises. I've worn this in long car rides and still looked presentable for court," raved one shopper.

Best Straight-leg Pant: Beyond Proper by Boston Proper Wrinkle-resistant Straight Leg Pant

Beyond Proper by Boston Proper Wrinkle-resistant Straight Leg Pant Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Business travelers will love these tailored trousers from Beyond Proper by Boston Proper. The chic pull-on pants are comfortable, water-resistant, and super stretchy. Not only will you never have to worry about creases and wrinkles, but the straight-leg silhouette will keep you looking sleek and polished everywhere you go. "Very comfortable and runs a little big. They look very professional, no wrinkles. I wore them to work with the matching jacket and got many compliments. The material feels like high quality. Worth the money," said one Amazon customer.

Best Jumpsuit: Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit

Patagonia Fleetwith Jumpsuit Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

How cute is this jumpsuit from Patagonia? The one-and-done piece is made from a quick-drying, wrinkle-resistant material that is also incredibly soft and cozy. The best part? It's extremely versatile too! You can easily dress the jumpsuit up with heels and a cute jacket or keep things casual and wear them during long sightseeing days. "Style, quality and flattering fit! This jumpsuit is a winner all the way around," raved one customer.

Best Daytime Dress: Eddie Bauer Departure Sleeveless Shirt Dress

Eddie Bauer Departure Sleeveless Shirt Dress Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

This shirt dress by Eddie Bauer is not only super cute and comfortable, but it is wrinkle-free too — making it a great option to always have packed in your suitcase. The adorable frock also boasts a back pleat for more room to move, moisture-wicking technology, and UPF 50 protection. It ranges in size from XS to XXL and comes in three chic neutral colors. One customer called it a "high quality and flattering dress, that will be great for travel and summer wear," while another said it's a "lightweight, wrinkle-free dress that looks great on and is easy to pack in a bag."

Best Skirt: Tory Sport Tech Knit Skirt

Tory Sport Tech Knit Skirt Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

We're obsessed with this gorgeous Tory Sport striped skirt. The A-line silhouette is flattering, and the vertical stripes and pleats will help elongate your frame. It comes in two cute colorways that will add a pop of color to all your travel Instagrams. And, most importantly, the substantial knit fabric is specially designed to not lose its shape or wrinkle even in the most crowded of suitcases.

Best Wrap Dress: Everlane Japanese GoWeave Wrap Dress

Everlane Japanese GoWeave Wrap Dress Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

This pretty wrap dress from Everlane has earned itself a 4.7-star rating for a reason. Along with its lightweight, wrinkle-free fabric, the sleek frock comes in five different colors and ranges in size from 00 to 16. "I recently purchased the Japanese GoWeave short sleeve wrap dress and it fits beautifully. The fabric has a great weight to it, I love the fact that it is wrinkle-resistant and will be using this dress to take on holidays soon. The tie at the waist defines that area in a great way. Length is just right and the quality of this dress has not disappointed. Love it," said one glowing five-star review.

Best Travel Scarf: White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Credit: Courtesy of Shopbop

Cashmere is not only super luxe and soft, but it is also known for being one of the best naturally wrinkle-resistant fabrics, which is why we love this White and Warren Travel Wrap so much. The cozy accessory is one of our travel must-haves thanks to its versatility, too. You can use it as a blanket on the plane, a scarf on chillier days, and a cute shawl on nights out on the town. Plus, you can throw it in your suitcase and never worry about it looking disheveled.

To buy: shopbop.com, from $209

Best Cardigan: Eileen Fisher Simple Long Cardigan

Eileen Fisher Simple Long Cardigan Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

It's always a smart idea to have a cozy cardigan packed in your bag, and this Eileen Fisher option is one of our favorites. The comfy topper comes in both regular and petite sizes, and it's made from a wrinkle-resistant Tencel fabric that is perfect for travel. The versatile piece can be worn with everything from laidback jeans to dressy LBDs. One customer said, "My summer travel wardrobe has found its perfect cover up! A sweater was going to work best for our long flight, and I was set on white. This is soft, not heavy, and wrinkle-resistant. To Europe and beyond!"

To buy: nordstrom.com, from $223

Best Button Up Top: Frank and Oak Everyday Camp Collar Blouse

Frank and Oak Everyday Camp Collar Blouse Credit: Courtesy of Frank and Oak

This cute button down by Frank and Oak is made from a sustainable Tencel fabric that is soft, comfortable, and wrinkle-free. The short sleeve silhouette makes it a great layering piece that can easily be dressed up or down. I personally own the top and always travel with it because it is incredibly soft, lightweight, and legitimately never wrinkles — no matter how crumpled it gets in my overnight bag.

Best Shorts: Eddie Bauer Willit Stretch Legend Wash Shorts

Eddie Bauer Willit Stretch Legend Wash Shorts Credit: Courtesy of Eddie Bauer

These adorable Eddie Bauer shorts are the perfect bottoms to pack for all your summer travels. Not only are the cute bottoms wrinkle-resistant, but they are super soft and stretchy too. Plus, they have plenty of roomy pockets to store all your essentials. You can choose between six stylish colors and sizes range from 2 to 20. "I have bought these shorts for two years now. The quality is fantastic, the length is perfect for me, not too long but not too short. The colors are rich but not to wild. They are made of durable thick fabric and don't wrinkle. These are a true 5 star pair of shorts," said one customer.

Best Blouse: Fig Clothing Bom Top

Fig Clothing Bom Top Credit: Courtesy of Zappos