The 14 Best Winter Coats for Women, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

With winter just around the corner, finding a durable winter coat that will actually keep you warm and dry is probably at the top of your shopping list – and if it’s not, it should be. Wearing layers and light jackets may get you through the fall, but once the temperatures start to drop and severe winter weather begins, you don’t want to be without a heavy-duty piece of outerwear.

When choosing a winter coat it’s important to look for an option that is not only cute, comfortable, and warm, but you should also consider your personal cold-weather preferences. Fans of ski trips should find insulated options that are weatherproof, while travelers who enjoy leisurely walking tours through Europe might prefer a sleek wool peacoat.

While there are thousands of winter jackets in stores, you’ve probably learned the hard way that most are not as warm or weatherproof as they claim to be. So instead of wasting time and money on sub-par products, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to see which winter coats they love the most.

These top-rated jackets, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming number of glowing five-star reviews between them. From cozy down coats to warm hooded parkas to ultra-chic peacoats, keep reading to see the 14 best women’s winter jackets in stores now.

These are the best winter jackets and coats for women:

Best Overall: Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

With more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.3-star rating, this coat from Columbia is one of the most popular options on Amazon. Along with a water-resistant fabric, the stylish jacket also features an Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining and insulation to keep you warm even in blizzard-like conditions. (The reviews section is filled with shoppers from all across the country who wear this jacket everywhere from Chicago to Michigan.) What’s more, the cute piece of outerwear ranges in size from XS to 3XL and comes in 22 different colors.

To buy: amazon.com, from $71

Best Hooded Down Coat: Cole Haan Hooded Down Feather Jacket

A hooded down jacket like this option from Cole Haan is perfect for when temperatures begin to drop. The ultra-warm coat features down-hybrid insulation, a fitted waist that helps show off your figure, and a two-zipper and a snap closure system that helps block out the wind. “I love this coat. I walk a mile back and forth to work and this has been the perfect coat for keeping me warm in the cold winter months. The pull strings on the hood allow me to tuck inside on a super chilly day. The inner vest style zip-up makes me very cozy. It zips all the way up to the chin so I don't need a scarf,” raved one customer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $109 (originally $225)

Best-Rated Option: Orolay Thickened Down Coat

This Orolay down coat went viral last year for a reason. Not only is the coat super cute and cozy, but the outerwear also features handy side-zips so you can expand the jacket to make room for more layers. What’s more, it boasts six roomy pockets that are big enough to store more than just the essentials. More than 7,000 Amazon customers have given it their seal of approval, with one writing, “Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite!! I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat, love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $140

Best Down Coat With Fur Hood: Canada Goose Rossclair Genuine Coyote Fur Trim Down Parka

Love a winter coat with a furry trim? Check out this option from Canada Goose. The slim-fit parka features down filling and a detachable coyote fur-trimmed hood to keep you warm and toasty in blizzard-like conditions. The coat also boasts inset storm cuffs to prevent wind from entering your sleeves, and it ranges in size from XXS to XXL. “Love this coat! It’s great for cold, snowy, winter days! It’s waterproof, kept me warm, & most importantly- very functional. The pockets are large enough to hold my cell, keys, lipstick, work badge, gloves, and my children’s things! The hood is large enough to actually protect your face from the wind and snow. The fit is also true to size. The cut of the jacket gives you a nice shape without looking too bulky. I’m very happy with this purchase,” said one shopper.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $995

Best Wool Coat: Everlane Cocoon Coat

If you’re in the market for a sleek wool coat, more than 600 customers recommend this stylish option from Everlane. The modern shape of the jacket will elevate all your cold-weather ensembles and is versatile enough to look good with everything from casual jeans to LBDs. “The perfect winter coat that goes with every outfit. Fits really well while having the perfect oversized look. Would definitely recommend for anyone looking for a classic starter coat to build their wardrobe,” wrote one customer.

To buy: everlane.com, $250

Best Windproof Option: Wantdo Waterproof and Windproof Ski Jacket

This hooded jacket from Wantdo is both waterproof and windproof, making it a great option for cold-weather activities like skiing and snow tubing. Not only does the jacket feature a soft fuzzy lining, but it is filled with 240 grams of polyester fiber that will keep you warm in frigid temperatures. “Bought this for my first ski trip,” said one customer. “I live in Miami, so I was reluctant to make a big purchase in the winter gear department. Was pleasantly surprised when I came across this jacket, since it was affordable, loved the style and didn’t too bulky. It was perfect for my trip. Didn’t feel heavy, provided lots of pockets for basically everything. I also love that it doesn’t really ‘look’ like a ski jacket. Will wear this again when I visit my friends up north in the winter!”

To buy: amazon.com, $80

Best Short Down Jacket: The North Face Aconcagua Jacket II

This cute jacket from The North Face features a water-repellent shell, a down quilted construction, and patented Compressible Heatseeker synthetic insulation to keep you warm and dry on snowy days. No wonder the cozy topper has hundreds of likes and a near-perfect rating at Zappos, with customers raving about how easy it is to pack. “Just what I was looking for, lightweight and warm. It's easy to pack for trips when cold weather might happen. It smushes up easily to shove in a bag when not needed,” said one shopper.

To buy: zappos.com, $160

Best Insulated Parka: Canada Goose Kinley Insulated Parka

This Canada Goose parka is fully insulated with a mix of 80 percent down and 20 percent feather fill — so you never have to worry about freezing temperatures. The coat also boats a tailored fit, ribbed knit cuffs, and oversized hood, and it comes in five versatile colors. Although it’s one of the pricier items on the list, Nordstrom customers say it’s well worth the cost, with one writing, “I saw a friend with the coat first and couldn’t get over the price. She made me try hers on and I had to get one. This coat is amazing! It’s warm and still gives you a stylish shape as well. I love the buttons in the back and all of the pockets for my keys, phone, and lip gloss. I would tell everyone to get this coat!”

To buy: nordstrom.com, $850

Best Packable Option: 32 Degrees Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Need a cute and lightweight winter jacket that’s easy to pack? Check out this option from 32 Degrees. The thin down jacket is fully lined, water-resistant, and it folds up to fit inside a small corresponding pouch that can easily be thrown into any bag or suitcase. The best part? It’s machine washable too. For these reasons and more, over 1,400 Macy’s customers have given the warm topper a 4.2-star rating. “This is a lightweight, yet warm jacket, that is great for traveling. It was a little thinner than I thought, yet warm for the size and lack of bulk. You cannot beat the price and the colors are awesome. I highly recommend it and I plan on buying more,” raved one shopper.

To buy: macys.com, $35 with code FRIEND (Originally $100)

Best Eco-Friendly Coat: Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

If shopping eco-friendly clothing is important to you, consider this long puffer coat from Everlane. The outer shell of the super cute topper is made from 60 renewed plastic bottles, while the filling is made with 100 percent recycled PrimaLoft insulation. It also boasts a warm hood, roomy pockets, and a hidden drawstring around the waist so you can cinch in the coat whenever you like. “I really love this jacket so far,” raved one customer. “I work outdoors and it did an amazing job protecting me from the elements. It’s very versatile, I’ve been able to wear it to the gym and then out to dinner as well. I love the deep snuggly pockets although I wish they were accessible through the sides as opposed to the tops. It’s definitely a worthy investment!”

To buy: everlane.com, $175

Best Long Down Coat: The North Face Metropolis Parka III

How cute is this lightweight down coat from The North Face? The long silhouette will help keep your entire body warm and toasty, while the two-way zip and inner draft flap prevent any wind from entering. “I bought this for my daughter who is at school in the cold north. She LOVES it. It's thick and warm, but comfortable when she's inside buildings. The fit is just right; she's a medium and this fits her great, with a little room so she can wear a sweater under it. And its fitted enough that she doesn't look like a block. The longer bottom makes it interesting, and the grey color is gorgeous. This coat is worth every penny,” said one customer.

To buy: zappos.com, $289

Best Puffer Coat: MICHAEL Michael Kors Hooded Down Puffer Coat

Not only is this short puffer coat from MICHAEL Michael Kors on-trend, but it is also incredibly warm thanks to its down-and-feather fill and attached hood. The jacket ranges in size from XXS to XXL, and there are 10 pretty colors to choose from, so you are sure to find an option that suits your style. “This coat is very lightweight yet thick/puffy and extremely warm. I live in the middle of North Dakota and we have had a pretty brutal winter (most of our winters are rough). This coat has done an excellent job at keeping me warm. Fit was perfect and it looks nice,” said one customer.

To buy: macys.com, $91 with code FRIEND, (Originally $190)

Best Waterproof Option: Patagonia Quilted Water Resistant Down Coat

When you know you’re going to be spending a lot of time outdoors in the winter, you need an all-weather coat, like this water-resistant down coat from Patagonia. Along with boasting 800-fill-power down insulation, the lightweight jacket also features zippered pockets to keep your belongings secure and has a hood for added warmth. “You cannot go wrong with this. It ran true to size and I got the navy. Loved it so much I went back to order the black and it was sold out. I really like the lightweight aspect of this, especially for travel. I find this brand lasts so the price point is worth it,” wrote one customer.

To buy: nordstrom.com, $279

Best Peacoat: Calvin Klein Single Breasted Peacoat

In the market for a classic peacoat? This option from Calvin Klein might be the one for you. The coat’s wool/nylon/cashmere blend will keep you warm and cozy, while the streamlined style keeps you looking polished and pulled together. “I am so glad my husband convinced me to buy this coat,” wrote one shopper. “It fits great, very comfortable and warm..as well as being very stylish. The fabric is soft to the touch, and it has a very nice lining! Love it!”

To buy: macys.com, $119 with code FRIEND, (Originally $275)

