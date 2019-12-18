16 Ultra-warm Turtleneck Sweaters That Are Perfect for Winter

Fashion has always had a love-hate relationship with turtlenecks. Maybe because the high-neckline silhouette has been considered as somewhat of a trademark of academics and intellectuals who have rarely been the focus of the fashion pack’s interest. So for a long time, the turtleneck sweater has remained out of the spotlight when it comes to trends but that’s no longer the case.

In fact, a number of fashion designers (Missoni, Chanel, Jacquemus just to name a few) presented looks styled with turtlenecks signaling that pieces sporting a turned-over collar are this season’s must-have items. And we couldn’t be happier about it.

Fashion trends aside, a polo neckline—as it is also known—is one of the most functional winter silhouettes. It keeps your neck warm so you can even forgo the scarf. It also looks incredibly chic—a black turtleneck sweater, for example, is a styling powerhouse and you should always have one in your closet.

So without further ado, we rounded up the most stylish turtleneck sweaters that will keep you cozy and chic when temperatures outside drop.