16 Ultra-warm Turtleneck Sweaters That Are Perfect for Winter
Fashion has always had a love-hate relationship with turtlenecks. Maybe because the high-neckline silhouette has been considered as somewhat of a trademark of academics and intellectuals who have rarely been the focus of the fashion pack’s interest. So for a long time, the turtleneck sweater has remained out of the spotlight when it comes to trends but that’s no longer the case.
In fact, a number of fashion designers (Missoni, Chanel, Jacquemus just to name a few) presented looks styled with turtlenecks signaling that pieces sporting a turned-over collar are this season’s must-have items. And we couldn’t be happier about it.
Fashion trends aside, a polo neckline—as it is also known—is one of the most functional winter silhouettes. It keeps your neck warm so you can even forgo the scarf. It also looks incredibly chic—a black turtleneck sweater, for example, is a styling powerhouse and you should always have one in your closet.
So without further ado, we rounded up the most stylish turtleneck sweaters that will keep you cozy and chic when temperatures outside drop.
Wosalba Womens Long Sleeve Turtleneck Top
This Amazon best-seller has women raving about it. From the soft fabric (which reviewers say doesn’t shrink even after you put it in the dryer) to the flattering fit and length, you can wear this top under blazers or cardigans as an extra layer. It comes in so many color options that we’re definitely ordering at least two.
To buy: amazon.com, from $19
Amazon Essentials Women's Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater
This beautiful turtleneck sweater sports pretty cable patterns and stretchy ribbed hems for maximum comfort and perfect fit. It has a slightly loose silhouette but it still looks elegant. The best thing about it is that it’s made from 100 percent cotton, which means you’re not going to spend a ton of money on dry-cleaning it.
To buy: amazon.com, $26
Zaful Women's Mock Turtleneck Sweater
This bright sweater won’t just keep you warm—it will also add a pop of color to your outfits which is not something that should be underestimated especially during the colder months when black seems to be everywhere. It has a ribbed pattern, a high mock turtleneck that doesn’t roll over and dropped shoulders for a casually cool vibe.
To buy: amazon.com, $30
Madewell Donegal Mercer Turtleneck Sweater
This is the coziest sweater of them all. It’s spun from ultra-soft yarn and has a loose fit so you can wear it the entire day and feel like your body is wrapped in a cloud. Thanks to the elegant grey color, you can style it with both jeans and formal pants.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $69
Topshop Chunky Cable Knit Seater
Everything about this sweater screams comfort to us—from the boxy fit and the dropped shoulders to the extra-large and cozy polo collar. And speaking of the collar, check out that gorgeous pattern on it.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $55
J.Crew Turtleneck Sweater in Supersoft Yarn
It’s easy to see what makes this beautiful sweater a best-seller. It has an elegant fitted silhouette, ribbed hems and collar, and is crafted from a warm (and super soft) blend of merino wool and alpaca. And lastly, it comes in ten color options and sizes vary from XX-Small to 3X.
To buy: jcrew.com, $95
Sanctuary Roll Neck Sweater
There is something about this sweater that makes us think about a cozy après-ski moment. Maybe it’s the loose fit, extra long sleeves, and warm collar that are perfect to snuggle right into after a day on the slopes.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $89
Something Navy Turtleneck Sweater
A cool dropped-shoulder silhouette, relaxed fit, and long sleeves make this bright turtleneck sweater the perfect weekend piece.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $85
Lauren Ralph Lauren Ribbed Turtleneck Sweater
Leave it to Ralph Lauren to create a timeless piece like this classic ribbed turtleneck sweater. It’s made from stretchy cotton/modal/nylon blend, which hugs the body elegantly. It’s an absolute wardrobe staple that comes in 13 shade options (we love the one in mascarpone cream and deep pine).
To buy: macys.com, $41
Athleta Bayshore Wool Cashmere Turtleneck Tunic
Athleta’s turtleneck tunic is the perfect piece to wear on a plane. It’s extra cozy thanks to its elongated silhouette and loose fit—style it over your favorite pair of black leggings and booties for the comfiest travel outfit ever.
To buy: athleta.com, $198
LLBean Heritage Sweater
This slightly fitted sweater flaunts beautiful cable patterns and stretchy ribbed hems. It’s spun from a soft blend of wool, nylon, and acrylic, and reaches the hips.
To buy: llbean.com, $79
Anine Bing Iris Turtleneck Sweater
Looking to splurge on a fashion piece this winter? Then take your style cues from Scandi It-girl Anine Bing and her uber-cool eponymous brand. This chunky knit turtleneck sweater has a trendy oversized fit that can be styled with everything from skirts to leather pants and jeans.
For more style inspo, head to Bing’s Instagram page where that sweater makes frequent cameos.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $299
All in Favor Open Knit Chunky Turtleneck Sweater
This boho-chic cream sweater has a cool dropped shoulder silhouette and extra-wide (and long) sleeves for maximum comfort.
To buy: nordstrom.com, $33
Free People Cocoa Sweater in Sweet Dream
Speaking of boho-chic, how about this beautiful oversize Free People turtleneck sweater? It sports a cocoon-like extra long fit so some reviewers have also worn it as a dress.
To buy: freepeople.com, $148
DKNY Turtleneck Sweater with Honeycomb Sleeves
This slouchy sweater has honeycomb knit sleeves and ribbed hems and collar. It’s the perfect everyday piece to wear with a pair of jeans and boots.
To buy: donnakaran.com, $39