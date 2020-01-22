Tory Burch’s Sale Has Amazing Deals on Travel Accessories — Here’s What to Shop

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

Every seasoned traveler knows how important it is to invest in high-quality travel accessories, and one of our go-to brands for reliably great ones has to be Tory Burch. Not only do its pieces last for years to come, but they have a way of elevating even your most basic travel outfits. But as much as we love the brand’s well-made, stylish products, they unfortunately don’t come cheap.

That’s why we were so excited to see that Tory Burch is having a major sale right now. Prices are slashed on travel-ready bags and comfortable shoes, giving you the perfect excuse to upgrade your travel wardrobe.

Just some of the amazing deals happening include this oversized canvas tote on sale for $209, these comfortable knee-high boots for $149 off, and this cute cosmetics case marked down by $79. With so many discounts happening at once, it can be difficult navigating through them all, so we scoured the brand’s website and rounded up the eight best travel-friendly picks to shop at a steep discount.

We’re not sure how long these deals will last, so if you want to score these travel essentials for way less than their original price, we suggest adding them to your shopping cart ASAP!

Fleming Belt Bag

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $229 (originally $328)

Bima Wedge Espadrille

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $169 (originally $278)

Perry Bombe Mini Bag in Red Apple

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $199 (originally $248)

Patos Disk Sandal

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $149 (originally $248)

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote in Nautical Blue

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $239 (originally $348)

Liana Ballet Flat

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $199 (originally $278)

Robinson Passport Continental Wallet in Port

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $159 (originally $228)

Perry Nylon Color-Block Swingpack

Image zoom Courtesy of Tory Burch

To buy: toryburch.com, $139 (originally $198)

