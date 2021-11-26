These Top-rated Target Backpacks, Luggage, and Travel Accessories Are on Sale for Black Friday
Luggage is a big investment, but unlike many other elements of travel (like flights and hotels), a great travel backpack, suitcase, or set of bags can be used again and again. If you've been thinking about upgrading your luggage, Black Friday is a great time to shop: Target has significantly reduced prices on many shopper-favorite bags.
The Made By Design hardside spinner carry-on — which one shopper dubbed an "Away dupe" — is an affordable piece at its normal price, but today you can get it for just $56. A similar hardside suitcase that's a little bit larger at 25 inches is only $77 in black, and a commuter-perfect backpack, the Open Story Side Trip Backpack that slips onto a suitcase handle, is now $40 in a sleek navy hue.
Target even has travel accessories on sale, including a Thermos 12-ounce water bottle for only $14. It's BPA-free, designed to maintain cold temperatures (you can even add ice), and it's also dishwasher-safe for when you're at home. You should also check out the Wild Fable Convertible Square Backpack, which can serve double-duty as a backpack and a crossbody bag.
Since there are more luggage options on sale at Target than trips you could possibly take during a calendar year, we sifted through the highest-rated backpacks, suitcases, and sets to save you time while you shop online. Prices start at $14, but perhaps even better, all 13 of our selections are under $100 — and sometimes well under.
Like Black Friday itself, these deals won't last, so shop online before products sell out.
Best Commuter Backpack Deals
- Wild Fable Dome Backpack, $22 (originally $25)
- Bondka 19.5-Inch Jumpstreet Backpack, $28 (originally $40)
- Open Story Side Trip Backpack, $40 (originally $50)
- Swissgear 17.5-Inch Scan Smart TSA Laptop Backpack, $42 (originally $70)
- Swissgear 19-Inch Energie Max Backpack, $54 (originally $90)
Best Suitcase Deals
- Travel Icons Crckt 21-inch Kids' Drawable Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase, $48 (originally $60)
- Made By Design Hardside 20-inch Carry On Spinner Suitcase, $56 (originally $80)
- Skyline Softside 5pc Spinner Luggage Set, $69 (originally $115)
- Made By Design Hardside 25-inch Spinner Suitcase, $77 (originally $110)
Best Travel Accessory Deals
- Thermos 12-ounce FUNtainer Water Bottle with Bail Handle, $14 (originally $17)
- Wild Fable Dome Mini Sling Backpack, $17 (originally $20)
- Thermos 40-ounce Stainless King Beverage Bottle, $21 (originally $30)
- Wild Fable Convertible Square Backpack, $22 (originally $25)
