These Top-rated Target Backpacks, Luggage, and Travel Accessories Are on Sale for Black Friday

Prices start at $14.
By Carly Totten November 26, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Luggage is a big investment, but unlike many other elements of travel (like flights and hotels), a great travel backpack, suitcase, or set of bags can be used again and again. If you've been thinking about upgrading your luggage, Black Friday is a great time to shop: Target has significantly reduced prices on many shopper-favorite bags. 

Related: The 15 Best Backpacks You Can Shop for Black Friday From Amazon, Target, and More — and Prices Start at $10

The Made By Design hardside spinner carry-on — which one shopper dubbed an "Away dupe" — is an affordable piece at its normal price, but today you can get it for just $56. A similar hardside suitcase that's a little bit larger at 25 inches is only $77 in black, and a commuter-perfect backpack, the Open Story Side Trip Backpack that slips onto a suitcase handle, is now $40 in a sleek navy hue. 

Target even has travel accessories on sale, including a Thermos 12-ounce water bottle for only $14. It's BPA-free, designed to maintain cold temperatures (you can even add ice), and it's also dishwasher-safe for when you're at home. You should also check out the Wild Fable Convertible Square Backpack, which can serve double-duty as a backpack and a crossbody bag. 

Since there are more luggage options on sale at Target than trips you could possibly take during a calendar year, we sifted through the highest-rated backpacks, suitcases, and sets to save you time while you shop online. Prices start at $14, but perhaps even better, all 13 of our selections are under $100 — and sometimes well under.

Like Black Friday itself, these deals won't last, so shop online before products sell out.

Best Commuter Backpack Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Best Suitcase Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Best Travel Accessory Deals

Credit: Courtesy of Target

Shop More Black Friday 2021 Deals:

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com