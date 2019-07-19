Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Shop Zella's cult-favorite 'Live In' leggings before they sell out — again.

These Best-selling Leggings Are the Perfect Travel Pants — and They're on Sale for $39 at Nordstrom Right Now

Get your credit cards ready, because Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale is here.

There are so many great deals for travelers — from luggage to comfy shoes to the perfect airplane sweater — but if you only get one thing, consider these best-selling leggings. With a stellar 4.5-star rating and almost 6,000 reviews, Zella's 'Live In High Waist' leggings are nothing short of a cult favorite. And wait, it gets better: As part of the sale, you can snag the coveted leggings for $20 off.

Suddenly we're daydreaming of comfy travel days, exhilarating workouts, and lazy Sundays, all in our Zellas.

Best Leggings on Sale at Nordstrom Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

From the opaque moisture-wicking fabric to the hidden waistband pocket to the discreet seaming to the side pockets, this Zella pair just might be the perfect staple legging you've been looking for. But don't just take it from us; let us refer you to the reviews.

Nordstrom.com shopper ALynn713 can't get enough of these leggings, writing, "The name 'Live In' makes total sense. I truly do live in these!"

While reviewer kalemom raves about the fit, "These are comfortable and definitely hold you in. I can actually wear these without my go to sweatshirt tied around my butt cause it looks good. Love that I can fit my cell phone in the pocket and be hands free. Total [steal] for the price!"