The Best Hiking Sandals for Men in 2022

Best Overall: Bedrock Cairn Adventure

Why We Love it: The highly adjustable straps and deep treads are great for comfort and performance across tough and slippery terrain.

What to Consider: Flat midsoles lack support for high arches.

Don't let the thong-style toe strap and minimalist design fool you — this sandal was built for adventure and durability. The 0.6-inch sole is thick enough to protect the feet from hard surfaces and impact but not too thick to sacrifice flexibility. The outsole is fitted with a Regolith tread pattern that grips effectively to wet and dry surfaces alike. Despite its open-toe, breathable style, the Cairn Adventure is incredibly secure thanks to four 0.75-inch straps and a plugless toe loop. To avoid rubbing and chafing, the toe loop employs a round design. The patent-pending straps have three unique adjustment points: a heel strap with military-grade Velcro, a buckle strap across the top of the foot, and a hook strap on the inner side of the foot to change the fit of the toe strap. The unique strap system takes some getting used to, so it's important to test it out to find the right fit. This sandal is made from 100 percent vegan materials, and Bedrock donates at least 1 percent of sales to environmental causes.

Sizes: 5-14 | Weight per pair: 1 pound | Strap style: Velcro and buckle