The Best Hiking Sandals for Men in 2022
Whether you're summiting peaks, crossing mountain streams, or taking casual strolls, a high-quality pair of hiking sandals can make all the difference. As with hiking boots, when choosing hiking sandals it's important to consider factors like traction, foot support, water resistance, and the type of activities you plan to do.
To capture the scope of uses and styles, we've picked the best hiking sandals for men across a variety of categories, designs, and price points. From everyday use to hardcore trekking, and from minimalist style to closed-toe design, this list has something for everyone.
Here's our breakdown of the best hiking sandals for men:
- Best Overall: Bedrock Cairn Adventure at REI
- Runner-up: Chaco Z/Volv2 at Amazon
- Best Budget: Teva Original Universal at Amazon
- Best Closed Toe: Chaco Odyssey at Amazon
- Most Comfortable: ECCO Yucatan at Amazon
- Best Eco-Friendly: Teva Hurricane XLT2 at Amazon
- Best Lightweight: Xero Shoes Z-Trail EV at Amazon
- Best Waterproof: Keen Newport H2 at Amazon
- Best for Wide Feet: Chaco Z/Cloud at Amazon
- Most Stylish: Keen Uneek at Amazon at Amazon
Best Overall: Bedrock Cairn Adventure
Also available at Bedrock Sandals
Why We Love it: The highly adjustable straps and deep treads are great for comfort and performance across tough and slippery terrain.
What to Consider: Flat midsoles lack support for high arches.
Don't let the thong-style toe strap and minimalist design fool you — this sandal was built for adventure and durability. The 0.6-inch sole is thick enough to protect the feet from hard surfaces and impact but not too thick to sacrifice flexibility. The outsole is fitted with a Regolith tread pattern that grips effectively to wet and dry surfaces alike. Despite its open-toe, breathable style, the Cairn Adventure is incredibly secure thanks to four 0.75-inch straps and a plugless toe loop. To avoid rubbing and chafing, the toe loop employs a round design. The patent-pending straps have three unique adjustment points: a heel strap with military-grade Velcro, a buckle strap across the top of the foot, and a hook strap on the inner side of the foot to change the fit of the toe strap. The unique strap system takes some getting used to, so it's important to test it out to find the right fit. This sandal is made from 100 percent vegan materials, and Bedrock donates at least 1 percent of sales to environmental causes.
Sizes: 5-14 | Weight per pair: 1 pound | Strap style: Velcro and buckle
Best Overall, Runner-up: Chaco Z/Volv2
Also available at Dick's Sporting Goods
Why We Love it: These sandals have great traction and adjustability.
What to Consider: It can take time to break them in and find the right fit.
The Chaco Z/Volv 2 is a solid hiking sandal across multiple metrics. Its Luvseat Pu footbed gives both a light feeling underfoot and strong arch support. The footbed and outsole are equipped with treads to deliver excellent traction for active use on a variety of terrains. A single strap weaves through the footbed, crisscrossing from heel to toe, to keep the foot anchored in place; to improve the fit, any section of the strap can be adjusted by pulling slack through the footbed and then securing the buckle on the top of the foot. Note that it does take a bit of added effort to adjust the fit. The Z/Volv2 has an edge on other Chaco models for less heft and greater stability.
Sizes: 7-15 | Weight per pair: 2 pounds | Strap style: Buckle
Best Budget: Teva Original Universal
Also available at Zappos
Why We Love it: This classic sandal is a practical and economical option for day hikes and everyday use.
What to Consider: Its moderate traction and stability aren't suited for more rugged trekking.
Teva's very first sandal, the Original Universal, stands the test of time in terms of utility and comfort. The no-frills sandal has two Velcro straps—one across the toes and another around the ankle—for easy adjustment and fit. The Original Universal is also reputed for its comfort and lightweight build. However, hikers looking for top performance on difficult and wet terrain should consider upgrading to one of the more robust sandals on this list.
Sizes: 7-14 | Weight per pair: 13 ounces | Strap style: Velcro
Best Closed Toe: Chaco Odyssey
Also available at REI
Why We Love it: This hybrid sandal/water shoe offers protection and comfort on the trail.
What to Consider: The closed design can trap debris.
At first glance, the Chaco Odyssey's sleek, closed-toe design may appear more running shoe than sandal. This sandal offers considerable protection with breathable, quick-drying mesh covering most of the foot's front and a more synthetic overlay shielding the toes from impact. Like other Chaco sandals, the Luvseat Pu footbed gives midsole comfort and support. The outsole grants strong grip thanks to 0.1-inch lug depth on the treads. The Odyssey can be worn with bare feet but is stretchy enough to accommodate a waterproof underlayer (like Gore Tex) if venturing into cold water.
Key Specs: 8-13, 15 | Weight per pair: 1.3 pounds | Strap style: Buckle
Most Comfortable: ECCO Yucatan
Also available at Zappos
Why We Love it: This sandal cradles and supports the feet with sturdy materials and soft interior lining.
What to Consider: While relatively lightweight, the design is a little clunky and comes at a higher price point than most hiking sandals.
Forget the blisters and chafing when breaking in new kicks—the Yucatan is designed with comfort in mind. The contoured footbed delivers strong arch support through a foam midsole with Receptor technology that mirrors human motion. This support is complemented by a grippy rubber outsole with extensive treads to provide traction and stability on varied terrain. The design includes three easily adjustable velcro straps—one across the toes, one across the top of the foot, and a third around the heel. The Yucatan's exterior is made from durable nubuck leather, while the interior is lined with neoprene. Note, however, that the extra padding could breathability and can trap a little bit of sweat and odor. But the lasting comfort and overall ease of taking these sandals on and off make them popular for hiking and day-to-day use.
Sizes: 6-16.5 | Weight: 1.75 pounds | Strap style: Velcro straps
Best Eco-Friendly: Teva Hurricane XLT2
Also available at REI
Why We Love it: Sourced from plant-based and recycled materials, each pair saves five plastic bottles from the landfill.
What to Consider: This all-purpose sandal is better reserved for day hikes versus longer and more technical treks.
Protecting the natural areas we love to explore is top of mind for many outdoors enthusiasts. With Teva's Hurricane XLT2, you can gear up with peace of mind that you're reducing waste and minimizing your carbon footprint. Teva uses verified recyclable polyester yarn in its straps, which come in over a dozen color choices. When you're ready to get a new pair, the TevaForever recycling program can give your well-worn sandals a new life as a running track or playground. And as part of Teva's vegan collection, the Hurricane XLT2 is a low-emissions alternative to leather sandals. Besides its eco-friendly credentials, this affordable sandal is reputed for its cushioned heel strap, strong traction, and lightweight materials. The three-strap design also makes it easy to adjust the fit as needed.
Sizes: 5-17 | Weight per pair: 1.25 pounds | Strap style: Velcro
Best Lightweight: Xero Z-Trail EV
Also available at REI
Why We Love it: They give the feeling of being barefoot but with the protection of a quality hiking sandal.
What to Consider: The minimalist design doesn't offer much support or stability.
Looking to travel light? The featherweight Xero Z-Trail EV sandal measures less than 1 pound per pair. Often, hikers are focused on shedding pounds in their backpack, but "weight on your feet will use five times more energy than weight on your back", says Jeremy Scott Foster, Founder at TravelFreak. And if you need to stow and carry these, they're flexible enough to roll up and pack virtually anywhere—even your pocket. Barefoot enthusiasts will appreciate the flat 0.4-inch sole, which supports posture and allows feet to bend and grip. This ultra-thin sole packs three layers, with a foal middle layer ensuring there's some protection for the feet. These airy sandals float, too, making them a great choice for kayaking and other watersports.
Sizes: 6-15 | Weight per pair: 10.8 ounces | Strap style: Velcro and buckle
Best Waterproof: Keen Newport H2
Also available at Zappos
Why We Love it: The quick-drying material and strong grip are well-suited for watersports.
What to Consider: The closed-toe design can trap dirt and other debris inside the sandal.
When navigating wet conditions, traction and waterproof materials are key qualities to have in a pair of hiking sandals. Keen's Newport H2 sandals use polyester webbing and quick-dry lining to prevent soggy feet. The sandal's tough rubber outsole features rugged treads perfect for gripping wet rocks and surfaces. Rather than straps, the Newport H2 sandal has a 10-point fit bungee lacing that allows for easy adjustments and quick on and off —though that might not be the best for a truly custom fit. In terms of comfort, the closed-toe sandal is reinforced with rubber to shelter toes from stubbing and abuse, while insoles offer strong arch support for all-day use. They're also machine washable, helping keep these durable sandals fresh for many adventures.
Sizes: 7-17 | Weight per pair: 1.75 pounds | Strap style: Bungee lace
Best for Wide Feet: Chaco Z/Cloud
Also available at REI
Why We Love it: The highly adjustable z-strap and choice between medium and wide sizes makes this an accessible sandal for many types of feet.
What to Consider: This sandal is more geared towards comfort than performance.
Finding the right fit is key for active footwear, especially hiking sandals. The Chaco Z/Cloud comes in both a medium and wide variety to accommodate a greater range of foot types and sizes. Also, the interwoven straps can allow for a more customized fit with some fine-tuning. True to its name, the Z/Cloud delivers superb comfort with plush, podiatrist-certified footbeds. The design also offers strong arch support, which the Chaco brand has come to be known for. Aside from comfort, this sandal has 0.1-inch lugs and a rubber ChacoGrip outsole to give excellent grip on any surface. Compared to other Chaco styles, this sandal has thicker webbing and a softer footbed.
Sizes: 6-15 | Weight per pair: 1.3 pounds | Strap style: Buckle
Most Stylish: Keen Uneek
Also available at Nordstrom
Why We Love it: The unique braided cord design and vibrant color options help this sandal stand out from the pack.
What to Consider: While it's comfortable for casual use, it's not built for stability and traction on tougher terrain.
The aptly named Uneek sandals are unlike any other hiking sandal design. The upper portion of the sandal is made from two interwoven polyester braided cords that allow for great breathability while creating the silhouette of a boat shoe. The braided cords come in a variety of color palettes, ranging from multicolor tie-dye to a sleek black design, to suit any style preferences. The sandal is fitted with a bungee cord system that can easily adapt to the foot. However, the lack of an ankle strap adjustment reduces the overall stability and can cause fit issues. Thus, this shoe is best reserved for making a fashion statement and is a more casual use.
Sizes: 7-14 | Weight per pair: 1.4 pounds | Strap style: Bungee
Tips for Buying Hiking Sandals
Prioritize comfort and support
To find a comfortable and supportive pair, it's important to evaluate everything from avoiding blisters to breathability and protection from the trail underfoot. Take note of potential areas for friction, such as straps and buckles, when comparing or testing sandals. Yes, sandals can be broken in over time, but choosing an adjustable, comfortable pair from the get-go can save you pain and trouble.
"Ensure your sandals have a thick [enough] and durable sole to avoid feeling the discomforts of pebbles and rocks with every step", says Chloe Baffert, Merchandising + Curation Expert at Poshmark. This is especially the case if you plan to traverse tougher terrain.
Look for traction to match your intended use and activities
Hiking sandals can be geared toward different activities and intensities of use. If you plan to trek across a range of surfaces or encounter wet conditions, having a strong grip is very important for safety.
When picking sandals, look at the outsole to get a sense of the traction. Specifically, examine the lugs, which are the bumps on the outsole. The thicker and deeper the lugs, the greater the traction. Also note that a lug pattern with wider spacing will be less likely to get caked with mud.
Consider the climate conditions
Temperature, humidity, and other climate conditions are important to keep in mind when selecting a pair of hiking sandals. For instance, if you live or plan to hike in hotter climates, "your feet may have potential to swell, in which case sizing up a half size may be your best bet to ensure utmost comfort," says Baffert.
Check for warranties
Even the most reputable sandals can come with defects. Checking to see if the company offers a warranty can give some peace of mind that you can recoup your investment if bad luck strikes. All the brands on this list offer warranties but range in duration from a year to the lifetime of the product.
Frequently Asked Questions
How should hiking sandals fit?
There's room for preference with fit, but there are some universal considerations. Your foot should not protrude over the sandal's sole, nor should there be a full finger's width separating the toes or heel from the edge of the sole. Securing the straps or bungee cord to maintain a snugger fit is helpful for stability and support during active use. Choosing an adjustable pair of sandals can help fine-tune the fit as needed.
When should I wear hiking sandals instead of boots?
Hiking sandals can offer relief in hot, humid conditions. And as Jeremy Scott Foster from TravelFreak notes, "sweat plus friction [with hiking boots] equals blisters." Having freer feet can also avoid some of the abuse toes take from slamming against the front of hiking boots.
Sandals have the edge when it comes to water sports, too. Making a misstep while crossing a stream in hiking boots means wet feet for the rest of the trek. Meanwhile, waterproof or even water-resistant sandals can dry out quickly to prevent discomfort and fungal infections.
Why Trust Travel + Leisure
Kevin Brouillard is a travel writer based in Upstate New York whose work has been published in TripSavvy, Jetsetter, and Oyster. He served in the Peace Corps in Cambodia for two years. He used his experience with outdoor adventure as well as thorough research and tips from experts in compiling this list of the best hiking sandals for men.
