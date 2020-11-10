The 7 Best Heated Socks to Wear this Winter, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

If you want to keep your feet warm but aren’t ready to buy a pair of expensive socks, test the waters with these heated insoles by HotHands. The air-activated insoles attach to the bottom of your regular socks to provide an even distribution of heat to the soles of your feet. The single-use insoles can provide up to nine hours of heat and are TSA-approved, so you can even keep your feet warm on chilly flights. Even better, they have odor absorbing capabilities, so your feet will stay smell-free. “I just got back from a trip to Alaska in March and these insoles were perfect,” one shopper said. “They are more comfortable than toe warmers and more effective at warming the whole foot. When I knew we would be walking in snow for a long period of time, I used these on the bottom of my feet and put a toe warmer on top of my toes. I stayed toasty warm.”