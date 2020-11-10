The 7 Best Heated Socks to Wear this Winter, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews
Whether you plan on spending more time outdoors this season on the ski slopes and hiking trails, or you suffer from poor circulation, investing in a good pair of heated socks is the easiest way to keep your feet warm in winter’s freezing temperatures.
These high-tech accessories boast battery-operated wiring throughout the socks that will heat up to your liking. Along with long battery lives that will keep your feet nice and toasty for hours at a time, these cold-weather essentials also have different heat settings to choose from, so you can increase the socks' temperature as necessary.
With so many heated socks available to buy online, we did the hard work for you and scoured through thousands of customer reviews to see which ones are worth buying. Not only do the options outlined below have near-perfect ratings, but they also have countless glowing five-star reviews from shoppers detailing why they love them.
From a remote-controlled pair to a breathable, moisture-wicking option and an affordable pick, shoppers say these heated socks are the best of the best.
These are the best heated socks to shop:
- Best Overall: Global Vasion Heated Socks
- Best Affordable Option: Parner Heated Socks
- Best Splurge: Snow Deer Heated Socks
- Longest Heat Time: PBox Heated Socks
- Best Remote-controlled Option: Pristall Remote Controlled Heated Socks
- Best Breathable Option: Jomst Heated Socks
- Best Shoe Insoles: HotHands Insole Foot Warmers
Best Overall: Global Vasion Heated Socks
With nearly 700 five-star reviews, these Global Vasion heated socks are one of the most popular options on Amazon. Made from a soft and stretchy material, the cozy socks feature three different temperature settings and a handy pocket at the top to hold the rechargeable battery pack. Shoppers say the socks keep both their feet and calves warm, and the cushioned toe and heel make them comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time. “These are amazing! The battery lasts all day and keeps my feet so warm! They are so comfortable and I can even wear them with my boots,” one customer raved.
To buy: amazon.com, $43
Best Affordable: Parner Heated Socks
If you’re interested in testing out a pair of heated socks but don’t want to spend a ton of money, this pair by Parner might be your best bet. The affordable socks are powered by rechargeable Li-ion batteries that will keep them heated for up to 10 hours when on the lowest setting. Customers love how soft they are and the fact that they heat up in just 30 seconds. “I normally don’t write reviews but these socks were literal toe-savers, one shopper said. “On some of the coldest days I’ve experienced, wearing these meant the difference between being able to feel my toes and not being able to feel a thing. I’ve worn these in extremely cold weather for around three hours and for the entire time my feet and toes were warm and toasty. Probably one of my best Amazon purchases to date!”
To buy: amazon.com, $36
Best Splurge: Snow Deer Heated Socks
Amazon shoppers love this top-of-the-line pair of heated socks by Snow Deer because of their fast heat-up time, long battery life, and buttoned battery pocket. Along with a soft and cozy lining, the socks also boast a durable elastic cuff that won’t slip down as you move around. Plus, unlike other options on this list that are one-size-fits-all, these heated socks come in four different sizes so you can find a comfortable fit. “These socks have been an absolute godsend,” one reviewer wrote. “They are absolutely perfect for hunting. They are comfortable to wear and walk in, and I don’t even notice the batteries. They heat up fast, and maintain that heat very well. I recommend them for anyone who has trouble keeping their feet warm.”
To buy: amazon.com, $80
Longest Heat Time: PBox Heated Socks
These PBox heated socks have a battery life of up to 18 hours, making them a great option for long outdoor excursions and overnight camping trips. There are four heating levels to choose from, ranging from 100 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, and the socks are even machine-washable. “Wow!! These socks are just the best in the market,” one shopper said. “I have been looking to purchase a pair since last winter but never pulled the plug, finally after looking around I settled on these and trust me it’s the best choice I’ve made. They keep your feet really warm with four settings of heat and they are super comfortable.”
To buy: amazon.com, $59
Best Remote-controlled Option: Pristall Remote Controlled Heated Socks
Most heated socks are controlled by the battery pack on the sock itself, but this innovative pair by Pristall comes with a remote control so you can turn it on or off and change heat settings without having to reach into the socks. Customers love the added convenience of the remote and said it was super easy to sync it with the socks. “We are skiers and active people in the Northeast, these socks are game changers,” one shopper wrote. “My wife has circulation problems and I ski in weather from -15 to 32 degrees. I have to say I wish I had these years ago. Totally change my skiing experience in any weather. The remote is awesome, they are easy to use and charge.”
To buy: amazon.com, $93
Best Breathable Option: Jomst Heated Socks
These heated socks by Jomst are made from a breathable and absorbent cotton-blend material so your feet will stay nice and dry even when active. Along with a padded toe and heel for added comfort, the socks have three heating settings and will comfortably fit men’s shoe sizes 6-14. One happy shopper wrote, “I bought these for my new job as an order filler because my feet would go numb after an hour no matter how many socks I put on and it is not a pleasant feeling, especially when you still have seven hours left. These work perfectly, and they lasted my entire shift, even being on high! I wore these and just put one pair over them to help keep the heat in and that was exactly what I needed to counteract the cold.”
To buy: amazon.com, $60
Best Shoe Insoles: HotHands Insole Foot Warmers
If you want to keep your feet warm but aren’t ready to buy a pair of expensive socks, test the waters with these heated insoles by HotHands. The air-activated insoles attach to the bottom of your regular socks to provide an even distribution of heat to the soles of your feet. The single-use insoles can provide up to nine hours of heat and are TSA-approved, so you can even keep your feet warm on chilly flights. Even better, they have odor absorbing capabilities, so your feet will stay smell-free. “I just got back from a trip to Alaska in March and these insoles were perfect,” one shopper said. “They are more comfortable than toe warmers and more effective at warming the whole foot. When I knew we would be walking in snow for a long period of time, I used these on the bottom of my feet and put a toe warmer on top of my toes. I stayed toasty warm.”
To buy: amazon.com, $13
