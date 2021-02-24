11 Top-rated Pairs of Heated Gloves to Wear This Winter

Your hands are one of the most exposed parts of your body, so keeping them warm during the harsh winter months can be difficult. If you find that your thermal or thin touchscreen gloves are no longer cutting it, you may want to invest in a pair of heated gloves.
These cold-weather accessories have heated wires placed throughout the glove that warm up when you activate the attached battery pack. Most options have different heating levels to choose from, so you can increase or decrease the temperature as needed. There are both rechargeable gloves and gloves that use replaceable batteries available, and both options should provide you with a few hours of heating at a time.
While all heated gloves will keep your hands warm in freezing temperatures, some are specially designed for different kinds of outdoor activities. If you work outside all day, for instance, you should look for a pair that are thin enough to provide full movement of your fingers and palms.
Meanwhile, if you plan on wearing these innovative accessories while you shovel snow or go skiing or snowboarding, opt for a pair made from waterproof materials so your hands will stay dry. People who want to pack them for camping excursions or fishing trips should invest in a pair with a long battery life.
To help you find the right pair for all your outdoor needs, we scoured through thousands of customer reviews to see which heated gloves have the best ratings from shoppers who have bought and tested them out for themselves. From weatherproof gloves to thick, durable options and affordable picks, these are the 11 pairs of heated gloves that shoppers say will keep your hands warm all winter long. Keep reading to shop them all.
More than 1,000 Amazon shoppers have given these heated gloves from Velazzio their seal of approval because of their quick warm-up time and comfortable fit. The popular gloves feature three heat settings, touchscreen compatible fingertips, and adjustable wrist straps. In addition to rechargeable lithium batteries, the accessories also come with a handy carrying case that makes them super easy to pack. “After marrying my husband and deciding to start a family, buying these gloves is the third best decision I've ever made,” raved one shopper. “I suffer from Raynaud’s syndrome. These gloves are a game changer! The heat goes all the way to my fingertips, which most of the other gloves that I researched didn't. I also love the three different heat settings.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $86
This pair by Movotop proves you don’t need to spend a ton of money on high-quality heated gloves. Not only do they heat up in just 10 seconds with the push of a button, but the top-rated gloves also have an adjustable wrist strap so you can find a comfortable fit. And the battery can last up to eight hours on a single charge when on its lowest heat setting. “My search has finally ended after trying several pairs of heated gloves, I finally found what I have been looking for,” wrote one customer. “They are comfortable to wear and not bulky at all. There are three heat settings and the battery holds the charge for a long time as well.”
To buy: amazon.com, $60 (Originally $80)
If you’re looking to splurge on a durable pair of heated gloves, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this pair from Snow Deer. Along with three different temperature settings, the gloves are wired to warm up your entire hand from the bottom of your wrist to the top of your fingertips. The rechargeable lithium batteries are stored in a discreet pocket located on the wrist of the gloves, while the touch sensors on the thumb and index finger allow you to use your phone without taking off the gloves. “My husband has had these now [for] almost a year, and they are still going strong,” wrote one reviewer. “[I] highly recommend them. He has not had one problem with them and is happy that the batteries are so easily accessible for charging. The gloves are just awesome.”
To buy: amazon.com, $132
Looking for a pair of heated gloves that will keep your hands warm without added bulk? Check out this pair by Savior Heat. The ultra-thin gloves are made from a super-soft fleece material, come in five different sizes, and can be worn on their own or as liners underneath a thicker pair. “Amazing gloves,” wrote one customer. “We live in Southeast Alaska and went out to photograph the Northern Lights. [The gloves] withstood the windy conditions perfectly and kept our hands nice and toasty. A MUST-HAVE for extreme cold conditions.”
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Planning to spend a lot of time in the snow this winter? Be sure to invest in a pair of weatherproof heated gloves like this option from Snow Deer. In addition to being both waterproof and windproof, the gloves have three heat settings ranging from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoppers love that the gloves heat up in just 30 seconds and that the battery pockets feature a waterproof zipper, so they don’t have to worry about the batteries getting wet as they enjoy outdoor activities. “I ski 12 to 20 days per year and great gloves are essential,” wrote one reviewer. “These are great gloves. Even without the battery packs, they are very warm, waterproof, and flexible enough to easily grab a pole. With the battery packs, just tap the button and the warmth starts in seconds, and red LEDs on the back of the glove show the heat level. I feel the heat mostly on the back of the hand, but also in the fingers.”
To buy: amazon.com, from $130
People whose jobs require them to work outdoors in the winter love these heated gloves by Snow Deer because of their easy-to-use heat settings and their slim-fitting design that give them free movement of their hands. The neoprene material is durable, while the drawstring cuffs help prevent any wind from entering the gloves. One shopper called them a “winter game-changer” before adding, “They fit me perfectly. I suffer during winter more than most. I’ve had frostbite in the past numerous times, but with these gloves I no longer have to bite the bullet. Without the warming function, these gloves were a cut above the rest. And with a -9 degree day and working outside, it was the perfect chance to test them and they performed wonderfully. I would recommend these for anyone out there looking to keep their fingers during harsh winters”
To buy: amazon.com, $120
Shoppers say these heated gloves by Sun Will are perfect for all types of winter outdoor activities, ranging from hiking to long motorcycle rides. They have three different heat settings to choose from and touch screen sensors on the fingertips. Even better, the popular gloves range in size from XXS to 3XL, so you can easily find a pair that fits comfortably. “After three winters of frozen fingertips and sitting out cold, dry days I finally bought a pair of these rechargeable heated gloves,” said one customer. “They are fantastic, and have allowed me to continue to commute on my motorcycle into the winter. I have ridden my 25 minute commute in 20 degree days in comfort. Now, only ice will keep me off the roads.”
To buy: amazon.com, $99
Skiers and snowboarders alike are fans of these heated gloves by Akaso, thanks to their waterproof material and three heat levels. The gloves come in three different sizes and have a layer of 3M Thinsulate material that the brand says retains heat 1.5 times better than other insulated fabrics. “I’ve used these gloves for a month now and they work great for skiing,” wrote one shopper. “My hands are usually cold no matter what kind of gloves I wear without heat, and these work great to remedy that. The rechargeable batteries have a dual plug so you can charge both at the same time. I charge them overnight after I use them, so I’m not sure how long they take to fully charge. The longest I’ve used them for was three hours, and they maintained battery on medium to high heat.”
To buy: amazon.com, $70
With over 1,000 five-star ratings, these heated gloves from Shaalek are one of the most popular pairs on Amazon for a reason. Customers love that the gloves have five temperature levels that heat up quickly, but their favorite part seems to be the fact that the batteries can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, which is much longer than competitors. “I gave these gloves to my husband on his birthday,” one shopper wrote. “He loves [them]. He usually works outside of his store in the cold weather so this is [a] good choice for him. The batteries last for a long time and the gloves are thick, good quality.
To buy: amazon.com, from $86
Love how warm heated gloves keep your hands, but prefer the look and feel of mittens? This pair has you covered. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers say these heated mittens from Snow Deer are a great option. The cold-weather accessories’ heat settings can be easily controlled by the button on the top of the mitten, and temperatures range from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. What’s more, the pockets that hold the batteries are spacious enough to store other essentials like your keys, money, or credit cards. “One of the best purchases I have made,” wrote one reviewer. “[I went] skiing in Idaho, and the temperature was 11 degrees. Skied all day with these mittens on low or medium, [and there was] plenty of battery left. They are very comfortable and my thumb finally stayed warm!”
To buy: amazon.com, from $109
This innovative pair by Savior Heat has a unique glove/mitten hybrid design. Your index fingers are kept separated from your other fingers, allowing you to use your phone or tablet with ease. Along with a water-resistant shell, the gloves also have an extra-long cuff that prevents wind and snow from entering. There are three heat settings to choose from, and the batteries last up to five hours at a time when left on the lowest heat setting. “I was going to go for the mittens, but the claw is great for holding things and answering my phone,” wrote one shopper. “The fit is perfect and I (and my hands in particular) are really enjoying my cozy gloves on cold walks. Looking forward to trying them out on the slopes too.”
To buy: amazon.com, $105
