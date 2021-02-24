11 Top-rated Pairs of Heated Gloves to Wear This Winter

Planning to spend a lot of time in the snow this winter? Be sure to invest in a pair of weatherproof heated gloves like this option from Snow Deer. In addition to being both waterproof and windproof, the gloves have three heat settings ranging from 100 to 150 degrees Fahrenheit. Shoppers love that the gloves heat up in just 30 seconds and that the battery pockets feature a waterproof zipper, so they don’t have to worry about the batteries getting wet as they enjoy outdoor activities. “I ski 12 to 20 days per year and great gloves are essential,” wrote one reviewer. “These are great gloves. Even without the battery packs, they are very warm, waterproof, and flexible enough to easily grab a pole. With the battery packs, just tap the button and the warmth starts in seconds, and red LEDs on the back of the glove show the heat level. I feel the heat mostly on the back of the hand, but also in the fingers.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $130