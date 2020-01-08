The 11 Best Pairs of Fleece-lined Leggings for Winter Travel

Image zoom Courtesy of Athleta, Shopbop, and Zappos

I have a love-hate relationship with packing for winter trips. Everything you want to wear, including cute chunky sweaters and chic winter combat boots, takes up so much space in your suitcase that you barely have room for anything else.

This year, I’ve finally found the non-bulky answer to the pants you can basically wear with anything during the winter: fleece-lined leggings. They are the addition to your comfy travel outfit you never knew you needed, they’ll keep you super warm once you arrive and begin sightseeing, and they’re the most comfortable option for après-ski, if that’s on your agenda.

You might already have a favorite pair of leggings for traveling, but your wardrobe definitely needs a winter version, I promise. There’s nothing worse than finding out your beloved leggings really do nothing to keep you warm and block out wind; fleece-lined pairs are made to do just that. When looking for a pair of the best fleece-lined leggings, just double-check that they actually have that extra layer of lining, which is obviously key for providing warmth and protection from the wind or snow.

Whether you’re using these leggings as a base under your ski pants or are swapping out your traditional travel leggings for a warmer style, you’ll be glad you have room in your suitcase for a few pairs once you step out in that brisk air. Below, we’ve rounded up the best pairs of fleece-lined leggings for women to wear all winter long.

1. Cakcton Fleece Lined Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

With more than 1,000 five-star reviews and the option to buy in a two- or three-pack, we’re dubbing this the best pair overall for both your wardrobe and your wallet. Amazon shoppers love that these thick leggings keep you warm and vouch that the one-size option fits several types of figures really well.

To buy: amazon.com, from $11

2. Ugg Ashlee Double Knit Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

With a 100 percent polyester pile lining, you can wear these leggings solo and still stay warm or layer them underneath your snow pants. For both sightseeing and skiing, the banded waist provides extra support to help the leggings stay in place.

To buy: bloomingdales.com, $75

3. Primaloft ThermaStretch Fleece Tights

Image zoom Courtesy of L.L. Bean

If you need a thick pair of leggings for winter workouts, this option should be your go-to. The interior is made with a plush brushed fleece liner that will keep you extra warm during outdoor runs, while the exterior polyester fabric is guaranteed to reduce odor and wick away moisture when you kick your workout up a notch.

To buy: llbean.com, from $80

4. Hue Fleece Lined Denim Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Zappos

For the best pair of fleece-lined leggings that look more like pants, we’re loving this style from Zappos. While they may appear to be regular jeans, they have a more comfortable elastic waistband and are a thicker option to wear in cold temps.

To buy: zappos.com, $54

5. Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

When you need an extra layer on your legs, pack this top-rated pair. While these Under Armour leggings seem thinner than most fleece-lined leggings, they’re still a great base because they’re lined with a brushed material that keeps you cozy.

To buy: amazon.com, from $44

6. Plush Fleece Lined Liquid Moto Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Shopbop

For a chicer pair to wear while traveling, these moto leggings are our top pick to go with basically anything — those chunky sweaters and winter combat boots included! They look super stylish on the outside, and on the inside they’re made to keep you cozy on the go thanks to the polyester and spandex lining, which also provides some give in the fabric (just in case you end up in an uncomfortable airplane seat).

To buy: shopbop.com, $93

7. Athleta Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight

Image zoom Courtesy of Athleta

Available in three winter-worthy colors, these leggings made our list because of their versatility. They look fashionable in every color, which means you can wear them dressed up or down as they block out freezing winds.

To buy: athleta.gap.com, $108

8. 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

As one of the best-priced pairs of fleece-lined leggings on Amazon, this style comes with a handy side pocket for your phone and is available in 21 different colors. These leggings are a must-have for your cold-weather travel gear collection, especially since the brand cites they’re “made to feel like your favorite sweatshirt” — we’ll take multiple pairs, please!

To buy: amazon.com, from $27

9. Columbia Women's Glacial Fleece Printed Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon shoppers say this pair is better to wear as a base layer instead of using them for activewear, meaning they’re perfect for those ski trip days when you just can’t seem to get warm enough. One reviewer even said they could live in these all winter, which is enough for us to buy a pair in each of the four available patterns.

To buy: amazon.com, from $17

10. Soma Smoothing Fleece Lined Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Soma

Looking for fleece-lined leggings guaranteed to fit petites? This is the pair. With a 27-inch inseam, the leggings are shorter than most traditional styles, so they won’t bunch up at the foot or require you to roll down the top. Plus, this pair is guaranteed to retain its shape rather than stretch out after a single wear.

To buy: soma.com, $69

11. Romastory Winter Warm Women Velvet Elastic Leggings

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

Let the extra coziness ensue — this pair of leggings will be one of the most comfortable pairs you’ll ever put on thanks to its velvet exterior and fleece interior. If you only pick up one pair of leggings made for winter, let it be this option that Amazon shoppers say “feels like you're wearing the best kind of leg blankets.”

To buy: amazon.com, $13