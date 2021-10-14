The 8 Best Family Camping Tents for Any Type of Adventure

A quality tent doesn't always have to break the bank with the Core Instant Cabin Tent. The budget-friendly option, which is 11 feet wide and 9 feet high, guarantees a fast setup thanks to its pre-attached telescoping poles that allow the tent to pop up into its fully assembled size. Adjustable vents and large mesh windows promote airflow while heat-sealed seams and the brand's H20 block technology material keep water out. The six-person tent also has convenient features to make your outdoor adventure extra cozy, like an overhead organization pocket, an E-port access point for extension cords, and a lofted hook for your lanterns and other essentials. "On the first camping trip with this tent we experienced about two days of solid rain," recalled one shopper. "The tent held up great… [I] was amazed at how easy it was to move around in this bad boy. Good amount of air ventilation and windows; the storage 'rack' that is on the back wall of the tent was a great thing to have. We put a queen air mattress on the left side of the tent and a folding chair on the right side."