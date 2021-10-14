The 8 Best Family Camping Tents for Any Type of Adventure
Exploring new terrains and enjoying a night under the stars are great ways to bond with your children. But no matter how many snacks you've packed or activities you've planned, your camping trip can be derailed instantly without the proper tent — especially if it can't fit the number of people in your party. So if you're in the market for new gear, we've compiled the best family camping tents, all of which have earned a seal of approval from reviewers, to simplify your search. Our comprehensive guide will hopefully help you find the right one for your family's camping style.
Here are the best family camping tents of 2021, according to shoppers:
- Best Overall: Coleman WeatherMaster Tent
- Best Budget: Core Instant Cabin Tent
- Best 6-person Option: The North Face Wawona Tent
- Best 8-person Option: Coleman Elite Montana Tent
- Best for Cold Weather: Eureka Mountain Pass Backpacking Tent
- Best for Warm Weather: Marmot Tungsten Tent
- Easiest to Assemble: Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
- Best for Big Families: Core Instant Cabin Tent
Things to Consider When Buying a Family Tent
There are a variety of factors to consider when buying a tent. Starting with the basics, you'll want to establish if you'll need a three-season tent or a four-season tent. This usually refers to the percentage of mesh a tent has and determines how it will hold up in certain weather. More mesh means more ventilation, which is what you'll find in a three-season tent. This will serve you well in warmer climates since it won't retain heat. But if your family enjoys camping in the snow and other cold terrains, you'll want a four-season tent that will help you stay warm and protected in chilly temperatures.
From there, take a look at the tent's measurements. Most product descriptions will share how many people can fit inside, but you'll want to measure the floor space and height to ensure that your family (or friends) will fit comfortably inside. Double-check that there will be enough room for everyone to spread out, along with enough headroom to stand upright. This is especially important if you'll be storing any gear inside the tent. If you think your family needs more room, consider picking a tent with a vestibule that can expand your storage space and give you a covered area for cooking. Backpackers will also want to look into the tent's weight to ensure it won't add too much bulk while hiking.
Choosing a tent with waterproof detailings is also a smart move. Some come with a removable rainfly, which can be added to the exterior to offer protection from the rain. Most are made with durable, water-resistant materials like nylon and coated with water-shedding acrylic, silicone, or polyurethane. For additional defense against the rain, you can opt for a tent with waterproof floors and inverted seams, which eliminate the chances of water coming through the zippers. You'll also want to pay close attention to the materials of the tent poles. Reliable ones include aluminum, fiberglass, and carbon fiber. Remember: A strong construction will also improve your tent's chances against strong winds.
Now that you know what to look out for, keep scrolling to explore the top-rated family camping tents featured on our list.
Best Overall: Coleman WeatherMaster Tent
Fits: Six to 10 people
Season: Four-season
Features you'll love: The screen room, rainfly cover, WeatherTec welded floors, and hinged door
The Coleman WeatherMaster Tent has everything your family needs for a comfortable camping experience. Available in a six-person model (11 feet wide by 9 feet high) and a 10-person model (17 feet wide by 9 feet high), the spacious tent can fit up to three queen-sized air mattresses. It's made with the brand's WeatherTec system, which entails waterproof floors, inverted seams and zippers, and a rainfly cover to keep everything dry, plus a windproof frame for durability against the elements. But the real standout feature is the screen room, which adds ventilation without letting any bugs crash the party. No wonder why it has more than 2,400 five-star ratings on Amazon.
To buy: amazon.com, from $280 (originally $300)
Best Budget: Core Instant Cabin Tent
Fits: Six people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Rainfly cover, large wall organizer, and 60-second pop-up assembly
A quality tent doesn't always have to break the bank with the Core Instant Cabin Tent. The budget-friendly option, which is 11 feet wide and 9 feet high, guarantees a fast setup thanks to its pre-attached telescoping poles that allow the tent to pop up into its fully assembled size. Adjustable vents and large mesh windows promote airflow while heat-sealed seams and the brand's H20 block technology material keep water out. The six-person tent also has convenient features to make your outdoor adventure extra cozy, like an overhead organization pocket, an E-port access point for extension cords, and a lofted hook for your lanterns and other essentials. "On the first camping trip with this tent we experienced about two days of solid rain," recalled one shopper. "The tent held up great… [I] was amazed at how easy it was to move around in this bad boy. Good amount of air ventilation and windows; the storage 'rack' that is on the back wall of the tent was a great thing to have. We put a queen air mattress on the left side of the tent and a folding chair on the right side."
To buy: amazon.com, from $198
Best 6-person Option: The North Face Wawona Tent
Fits: Six people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Mesh walls, ceiling storage, reliable rainfly, and two-in-one door-awning
Families of six can spread out comfortably in the Wawona Tent from The North Face. Its roomy interior height is high enough for you to stand upright and its convertible vestibule design doubles as an awning, providing more space for storage and hanging out. The tent poles are made from high-quality lightweight aluminum that's color-coded for fast assembly. Mesh walls create ventilation and a removable rainfly protects you and your family from the elements. It also has multiple organizational pockets to stash your essentials. "The tent itself is very well-made — fabric is very durable as well as the poles," one shopper wrote. "This tent withstood a Texas rainstorm for two nights and the inside was still bone dry. The integrated vestibule is very big and can double as a shelter just to keep out of the rain."
To buy: backcountry.com, $450
Best 8-person Option: Coleman Elite Montana Tent
Fits: Eight people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Snag-free poles, hinged door, WeatherTech waterproof details, extended awning, and removable rainfly
Whether you're camping with a party of eight or simply enjoy a more spacious tent, the Elite Montana from Coleman has you covered. With room for three Queen-size air mattresses, this model ensures that everyone has a spot of their own. The extended awning provides more room for storage, and its hinged door makes for quick and easy access. If bad weather does strike, the tent's WeatherTec welded floors, inverted seams, and angled windows will keep you dry. If things pick up, there's a removable rainfly for extra coverage, and you can rest easy knowing that the tent's sturdy construction is built to withstand winds of 35 miles per hour and higher. "[My wife and I] set it up in about 10 minutes for the first time and we didn't even fight once," one reviewer said. "Our second night we had major thunderstorms. The tent performed exceptionally well under high winds and sideways rain."
To buy: amazon.com, $220
Best for Cold Weather: Eureka Mountain Pass Backpacking Tent
Fits: Three people
Season: Four-season
Features you'll love: Removable side panels, pop-up vents, waterproof rainfly, and all-season versatility
Designed with wintery temperatures in mind, the Eureka Mountain Pass Backpacking Tent has removable side panels that bolster your defense against the cold. To prevent moisture build-up, it's built with an air exchange system that allows for ventilation when needed. The tent's waterproof rainfly adds a level of protection while creating two convenient vestibules. In their reviews, Amazon shoppers noted that the tent is on the heavier side, but were overall impressed by how it performs in freezing weather. "During my trip to Alaska it was cold and nasty the entire time," one shared. "This tent held up remarkably and I had some of the best sleep during our trip due to not freezing the entire time." Another added that it can be set up in "five to 10 minutes tops."
To buy: amazon.com or backcountry.com, $350 (originally $370)
Best for Warm Weather: Marmot Tungsten Tent
Fits: Four people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Oversized mesh panels, roomy interior, waterproof rainfly, optional footprint, and color-coded and sturdy poles.
Fans of warm-weather camping adventures will love the Marmot Tungsten Tent's mesh panels, which circulate air without letting any bugs in. In fact, one reviewer described it as "a huge mesh big screen TV." Its zone construction creates a roomy interior that comfortably fits four people and all of their gear. If rain crashes the party, you're covered with the waterproof rainfly and durable wind-resistant Velocity HD poles. Campers will also enjoy the color-coded clips, protective footprint, lamp holder, and multiple storage pockets. If you're backpacking, you'll appreciate its 7-pound weight. "This is a great large tent that can still be used for backpacking," one reviewer said. "Having a rainfly that goes to the ground really allows you to use this tent in some nasty weather without concern, but still has plenty of ventilation." As for its spacious design, another shopper wrote, "Love the dual vestibule and doors. No more climbing over someone to escape in the middle of the night."
To buy: backcountry.com, $367
Easiest to Assemble: Stoic Madrone 4 Tent
Fits: Four people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Snap-in clip assembly, mesh ceiling for stargazing, two-door entry, removable rainfly, and easy-to-carry duffle sack
The Stoic Madrone 4 Tent was fashioned for family camping trips with its spacious and practical design, which reviewers say is easy to assemble thanks to its snap-in clip setup. Once it's pitched, the tent has plenty of room to get comfortable in. The two-door entry feature means you won't have to wrestle over each other to get in and out, plus there are multiple storage spaces inside and outside the vestibule. The mesh ceiling provides ventilation and a front-row seat to the night sky. "It is super simple to set up, relatively light for a four-person tent, and the quality is top-notch," one Backcountry customer said in their review. "The hooks that hold the tent to the poles are tough plastic and are a breeze to secure when setting the tent up. No more sliding poles into sleeves on the tent which can get annoying on some older style tents." One reviewer noted that they didn't even need to look at the directions to assemble it.
To buy: backcountry.com, $140 (originally $200)
Best for Big Families: Core Instant Cabin Tent
Fits: Nine people
Season: Three-season
Features you'll love: Detachable room divider, electric cord E-port, 60-second assembly, adjustable ground vent, and large T-door
There is no shortage of space in this nine-person tent from Core, which has a detachable room divider so you and the kids can enjoy some time apart. Pre-attached telescoping poles pop the tent into pitch-ready shape, and the mesh T-shaped door ensures easy entry and exit. The seams are heat-sealed to prevent water from getting in, and its waterproof exterior and rainfly offers additional protection from inclement weather. Vents are also located throughout the tent for optimal ventilation — some are even on the ceiling for stargazing. "My family really enjoyed using this tent during a recent camping trip," shared one Amazon shopper. "After a two-hour car trip, Mom took the kids to a bathroom break, and in the 10-minutes that they were gone I was able to completely set this tent up myself."
To buy: amazon.com, $250