12 Seriously Discounted Top-rated Face Masks to Shop from Amazon Prime Day
You won’t want to miss these incredible savings!
With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending all Americans wear face coverings in public to slow the spread of the coronavirus, face masks have likely become the norm for you. And if you’ve been looking to add a few new options to your rotation, we suggest heading over to Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day kicked off this morning, and in addition to discounted smart TVs, Bluetooth headphones, and new mattresses, tons of face masks in both adult and children’s sizes have been marked down for the big two-day event, including these reusable Safe-Mate cloth face masks, this pack of 50 disposable face masks, and these cute cartoon face masks for kids.
To help you get started, we rounded up the best face mask deals we’ve seen so far. Whether you’re looking for a reusable cloth mask that has hidden features to make it comfortable enough to wear all day or super lightweight disposable styles, there’s a discounted face mask for just about everyone on this list.
The deals are only good until 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 14, or while supplies last, so you’ll have to act fast if you want to score these top-rated face coverings at such steep discounts. And remember, these markdowns are available exclusively for Prime members. If you don’t already have an account, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial membership.
Best Adult Face Mask Deals
- Safe-Mate Case-Mate 3-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $14.99 (originally $24.99)
- Folavi 50-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $11.89 (originally $29.99)
- Allet 2-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $20 (originally $25)
- Zubrex 50-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $16.98 (originally $27.88)
- HaloLife Reusable Face Mask, $29.95 (originally $34.95)
- Fruit of the Loom 50-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $31.49 (originally $44.99)
Best Kids’ Face Mask Deals
- Cocohoney 3-Pack Face Masks, $6.00 (originally $7.99)
- Estalon 5-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $14.99 (originally $29.99)
- Viola 6-Pack Disposable Face Masks, $13.99 (originally $15.99)
- Mudd 2-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $7.99 (originally $12.99)
- Levi’s 3-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $12.79 (originally $14.15)
- Cubcoats 2-Pack Reusable Face Masks, $9.44 (originally $14.99)