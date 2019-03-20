Sometimes, packing for a trip can get hectic — even when you think you're done, there are almost always a few items you manage to remember at the very last minute before leaving for the airport (or not). Sunglasses, for one, can be easy to forget since they're not something that immediately comes to mind when gathering important travel essentials. Plus, you probably keep your nicest pair of shades tucked away in a drawer for safekeeping, which makes it even more likely that you won't remember them.

But forgetting to pack any sort of sunglasses can be a huge bummer — especially if you're traveling on a sunny day or going somewhere tropical — because once you reach your destination, you likely won't want to spend money on a random pair you'll never wear again, but you also don't want to be constantly squinting amid the sun's brutal rays. That's why these simple but stylish PolarSpex polarized sunglasses (amazon.com; from $13) are a great pair to have stashed away in your car or travel bag, readily available for any trip.

This affordable pair of unisex sunnies is beloved by Amazon customers — over 2,000 shoppers left them perfect five-star reviews. While they have a simple, plain design (which also means they're universally flattering!), they actually come in over 60 styles, with tons of different frame and lens combo colors to choose from — including olive green, amber, and mirrored lens options. So if all black isn't your thing, you can choose from other styles, like tortoise brown and olive, grey, leopard print, or even pink. The lenses are polarized, which means they're made with special light-absorbing filters that effectively reduce the sun's glare. PolarSpex lenses are also designed to keep out UVA and UVB rays, which can damage your eyes.

One customer who took his PolarSpex shades on vacation accidentally broke them, so he ordered three more pairs once he got back home. "[I] bought some replacements at Target for twice the price that sucked in comparison," he wrote. "You can buy fifteen pairs of these damn things in every color combo for the price of one pair of polarized Wayfarers. Comfy too, honestly better for long wearing, like extended drives, than my Ray-Bans, so I carry a second pair in the car for just such occasions, because they're so damn cheap. Love these things."

"These polarized sunglasses are great! I've owned many brand name sunglasses but after having kids, the care for sunglasses is at the bottom of my priority list. So I branched out to try these since they are highly reviewed," wrote another shopper. "For the price on here, I can honestly say they are worth the few bucks. They FIT great, LOOK great, FEEL great and at a fraction of designer sunglasses. You don't have to worry about caring or protecting them, just grab and GO."

So, what are you waiting for? Grab a pair, keep them stashed in your travel bag, and you'll never again have to worry about forgetting sunglasses before your next getaway.