The Best Gear for the Ultimate Beach Day (Video)

By Kim Duong August 01, 2018
Let's get real: A towel and some sunscreen aren't gonna cut it if you're planning to spend the day at the beach. You're going to need much more than that to combat the searing sun and oppressive heat. Lucky for you, however, we've gone ahead and hunted down the very best essentials needed to have the perfect day at the beach. We do this because we care. We even tested them out for you!

Watch the video above to see our picks in action, and then scroll through to shop the featured products — from an easy-to-assemble beach tent, to a game-changing backpack cooler that'll keep your drinks and popsicles ice cold, to a portable sofa (yes, really).

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Shoreline Instant Shade Cabana

To buy: amazon.com, $59

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Coleman Utopia Breeze Beach Sling Chair

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 Soft Sided Cooler/Backpack

To buy: amazon.com, $300

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

JSVER Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa

To buy: amazon.com, $20

