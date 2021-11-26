The 15 Best Backpacks You Can Shop for Black Friday From Amazon, Target, and More — and Prices Start at $10

No matter how you plan to use it, the most popular backpacks, like the Wild Fable Dome Backpack and the Lovevook Waterproof Anti-theft Backpack are truly stylish. But more importantly, they're equally as functional. If you like to pack all of your carry-on essentials in a travel backpack before takeoff, the Herschel Supply Co. Buckingham Backpack will likely catch your eye because it's highlighted by a simple flap closure, extra-large interior space, and a laptop compartment. If a commuter backpack for work is at the top of your list, Samsonite's Paracycle Backpack is worth noting because it has a laptop compartment, separate phone and tablet compartments, and a water-resistant bottom. While it's tempting to purchase a college backpack for a student that's ideal for on-campus life, investing in a piece like the Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack that can also be used as they embark on their professional endeavors might be more worthwhile.