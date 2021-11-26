The 15 Best Backpacks You Can Shop for Black Friday From Amazon, Target, and More — and Prices Start at $10

Prices are slashed at Nordstrom and Walmart too.
By Carly Totten November 26, 2021
If you're a frequent flyer, an everyday commuter, or a student on campus, you have likely experienced the impact a great backpack can have on your travels and your day-to-day. Because everyone uses a backpack slightly differently, each one is designed to meet different needs. But the best options have a few characteristics in common, and a big one is they all have their prices slashed for Black Friday. 

No matter how you plan to use it, the most popular backpacks, like the Wild Fable Dome Backpack and the Lovevook Waterproof Anti-theft Backpack are truly stylish. But more importantly, they're equally as functional. If you like to pack all of your carry-on essentials in a travel backpack before takeoff, the Herschel Supply Co. Buckingham Backpack will likely catch your eye because it's highlighted by a simple flap closure, extra-large interior space, and a laptop compartment. If a commuter backpack for work is at the top of your list, Samsonite's Paracycle Backpack is worth noting because it has a laptop compartment, separate phone and tablet compartments, and a water-resistant bottom. While it's tempting to purchase a college backpack for a student that's ideal for on-campus life, investing in a piece like the Dagne Dover Medium Dakota Neoprene Backpack that can also be used as they embark on their professional endeavors might be more worthwhile. 

In order for you to not have to scroll through the endless backpack options available from top retailers, we've already curated a list that covers everyone's bases — and prices start at $10. Shop the best backpacks from Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, and Walmart while prices are low and products are in stock.

Best Backpack Deals at Amazon: 

Best Backpack Deals at Nordstrom:  

Best Backpack Deals at Target:

Best Backpack Deals at Walmart:

