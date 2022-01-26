4 Top-rated Ski and Snowboard Goggles That Are Under $30 on Amazon
As any avid skier knows, the sport isn't cheap. Aside from your annual lift tickets and rental gear — costs that rack up quickly — ski outfits are pricey, too. A durable jacket, waterproof snow pants, toasty mittens, and a comfortable helmet are just the tip of the iceberg for what you need to feel good on the mountain (hello, breathable base layers!) However, high-quality ski gear doesn't have to cost you a pretty penny. Case in point: Amazon has plenty of ski goggles under $30 that thousands of shoppers have given perfect ratings.
Goggles are crucial for an enjoyable day spent skiing or snowboarding. Nothing ruins a great run like your ski goggles fogging up, hindering your vision, and slowing down your momentum. That's why snow goggles with fog-resistant lenses and a secure fit (that isn't too tight or loose) are key. However, popular picks like Smith goggles or Oakley goggles can easily cost you hundreds of dollars. So, if you're new to the sport or just don't want to drop that kind of cash on a seasonal item, Amazon has got you covered.
Below, shop four of the best pairs of ski goggles on Amazon from trusted brands like Zionor, Outdoor Master, and Findway — all for $30 or less.
These highly-rated snow goggles have everything you need: comfort, durability, and warmth. Plus, they're windproof and waterproof, feature anti-scratch lenses, and the strap is compatible with a variety of helmets.
One of the nearly 12,000 Amazon shoppers who give the pair a five-star rating says, "I spent many hours researching every ski goggle on Amazon under $40 for an upcoming ski trip in Colorado. These were my final choice, and I was completely pleased with them…The goggles never fogged up, didn't scratch easily, kept my eye area warm, and fit well…So, if you want a pair of budget ski goggles that completely deliver and also look cool, don't waste any more time researching and just pull the trigger on these."
To buy: amazon.com, $30
More than 13,000 Amazon customers give these ski goggles a perfect rating, so you know they're the real deal. 21 different colors are available to suit your taste, and they all feature a dual-layer lens technology for a fog-free experience. Shoppers call them "lightweight," "so comfortable," and "amazing quality."
"I've skied my entire life and had tons of different brands of goggles," one explained. "These are not top of the line by any means, but they are the best goggles you can get at this price. Plus, they do all the things you need goggles to do. They are comfortable and the foam is soft on the skin. They have a good anti-fog coating. The strap is easy to adjust. They have UV protection and clear visibility. These are the perfect goggles for beginners or the occasional skier."
To buy: amazon.com, $27 with coupon (originally $30)
Choose between 20 colors of lenses on these rounded snowboard goggles. There's space to wear glasses underneath, thanks to the goggles' roomy interior, and they feature a vent system to avoid fogging. One first-time snowboarder raved about this affordable pair.
"I am a newbie snowboarder and got these because of the low price," they wrote. "I was expecting it to be cheap, but these were better quality than the cheapest brand sold at the actual ski resort. These were adjustable to fit around my head and helmet and they were comfy to wear the whole session… super impressed by its fit, anti-fog ability, and durability! Highly recommend!"
To buy: amazon.com, $26
These unisex ski goggles have a whopping 26 lens-strap color combinations, so there's bound to be a pair that matches the rest of your gear. But appearance aside, these $24 goggles offer UV protection, a comfortable foam lining, and a wide lens for extended vision.
"I recently purchased these goggles in white with the mirrored lenses for a trip to Colorado for snowmobiling," a happy customer wrote. "They were amazing in blocking the glare from the sun and [the] snow up in the mountains on a clear, sunny day. They were also great the following day when it was overcast and snowing [and they] kept drifting snow out of my eyes. They fit perfectly and are fashionable. They also did an excellent job at protecting my eyes and face from the bitter cold."
To buy: amazon.com, $24