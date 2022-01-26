"I've skied my entire life and had tons of different brands of goggles," one explained. "These are not top of the line by any means, but they are the best goggles you can get at this price. Plus, they do all the things you need goggles to do. They are comfortable and the foam is soft on the skin. They have a good anti-fog coating. The strap is easy to adjust. They have UV protection and clear visibility. These are the perfect goggles for beginners or the occasional skier."