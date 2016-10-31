How to Get Bella Hadid's Laid-back Airport Style
Advertisement
Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images
If you've ever wanted to adopt the cool, laid-back style of Bella Hadid, today is your lucky day.
The model was spotted passing through the halls of Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris, further proving her complete mastery of athleisure style. Here's how to get a similar look:
Credit: Courtesy of Vans; Courtesy of Macy's
Earrings: Heart-shaped Hoops
This simple take on the classic hooped-shaped earrings is enough to elevate any outfit—even a sweatsuit, as Hadid is seen rocking in Paris.
To buy: Macy's, $12.99
Shoes: High-top Vans
A classic pair of sneakers are not only comfortable, but also incredibly fashionable. These SK8-HI shoes from Vans add a little extra pizzazz to an otherwise uniform look.
To buy: J. Crew, $65