The Travel Diaper Backpack That Shoppers Say Is the 'Absolute Best' Is Finally Back in Stock
Traveling with a baby is tough — there's no other way to put it. But traveling with a baby and a bulky, ill-equipped diaper bag? Now that's even tougher. Luggage and accessories brand Béis has the solution: the Ultimate Diaper Backpack, which is described as the "Swiss army knives" of baby bags for its versatile, high-performing, and sleek design that combines the functionality of a diaper bag with the comfortability of a travel backpack.
It launched in September 2021 and sold out shortly after its debut. But to the delight of travel-bound parents everywhere, it's been restocked! You can now shop the Béis Ultimate Diaper Backpack on beistravel.com. And judging by how fast it sold out the first time, we definitely don't recommend waiting long to hit "add to cart."
To buy: beistravel.com, $188
The Ultimate Diaper Backpack's real standout features are its thoughtful pockets and compartments that ensure there's a convenient and easy-to-reach spot for all of your baby's travel essentials. Under the magnetic-closing flap is a handy pocket for baby wipes, which can also easily be used for diapers, toys, and other must-have items. You'll find two oversized elasticized zip pockets, additional organizational pockets, and insulated compartments for bottles located in the travel diaper bag's spacious interior.
But the most impressive feature is the back U-zip compartment, which makes the backpack double as a fold-out changing station. It's perfectly padded for comfort and has two additional pockets for diapers, more wipes, a fresh set of clothes, and more. Oh, and did we mention it also comes with a removable fanny pack?
In their reviews, Béis shoppers were impressed to find that there was enough room for all of their on-the-go baby products, plus room to spare for their personal items as well.
"I went through two other diaper bags and there is no comparison," a parent of two wrote, who referred to it as the "absolute best" diaper bag in the title of their review. "The space that this one has is insane, even down to the outside pockets to put your water or even my wallet fits. And it doesn't matter how much you fill the inside — the pockets on the outside don't get smaller or tighter like most diaper bags. My husband loves the silhouette and that it's black so it doesn't really scream 'diaper bag.'"
Another shared, "I bought this backpack for a trip with my five-month-old. It was able to fit everything I needed as a carry-on. It has a lot of compartments, so [it's a] great way to keep organized, especially when traveling." The reviewer also noted, "the only con was [that] if you have too many wipes, the magnetic closure doesn't work."
Upgrade your travel gear with The Ultimate Diaper Backpack from Béis. Get yours at beistravel.com, and make sure to check out the other innovative and stylish bags from the brand's baby line.
Related Items
Béis The Diaper Bag
To buy: beistravel.com, $178
Béis The Pumping Backpack
To buy: beistravel.com, $88
Béis The Stroller Caddy
To buy: beistravel.com, $38
Béis The Diaper Pack
To buy: beistravel.com, $58
Béis The Bottle Cooler
To buy: beistravel.com, $38