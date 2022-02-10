This Natural Cleanser Keeps My Skin Blemish-Free During Travel

Seriously, I take it everywhere with me so that I don't have to go a day without it — thankfully, it comes in a 2-ounce travel size. I frequently fly between Hawaii and New York City these days, and whenever I do, I keep it in my carry-on so that the second I deplane, I can head right to the bathroom to wash my face. Since we have to wear masks now, I'll sometimes even sneak in a rinse mid-flight.