This Natural Cleanser Keeps My Skin Blemish-Free During Travel
When I hit my mid 20s, I suddenly developed insane acne like I've never had before. At the time, I was battling hormone imbalances and a range of chronic health issues, including ovarian cysts, which I suspect was why my skin decided to regress to puberty-level pimples. To course-correct, I tried to give my endocrine system a break by eliminating several standby products in my skincare routine in favor of things with more natural ingredients. My sister swore by the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser, so I decided to give it a try — and my skin cleared up in about a week.
The Superfood Cleanser is made from (you guessed it) a number of superfood extracts, some of which are printed right on the front of the bottle. Kale and spinach are packed with antioxidants, particularly vitamins C and E, which help protect against free radical damage and act as a natural moisturizer. Green tea, meanwhile, is an anti-inflammatory, and it's specifically proven to soothe blemishes and irritation.
To buy: youthtothepeople.com, sephora.com, and amazon.com, $36
Four years later, this natural cleanser is still on my bathroom shelf because it continues to clear up my breakouts and smooth out my skin. Its cooling effect is no joke: if I ever form a pimple or get sunburned, the gentle face wash helps calm that inflammation right down. And I especially love the way it leaves my skin feeling so soft.
Seriously, I take it everywhere with me so that I don't have to go a day without it — thankfully, it comes in a 2-ounce travel size. I frequently fly between Hawaii and New York City these days, and whenever I do, I keep it in my carry-on so that the second I deplane, I can head right to the bathroom to wash my face. Since we have to wear masks now, I'll sometimes even sneak in a rinse mid-flight.
To buy: youthtothepeople.com, sephora.com, and amazon.com, $12
I'm not the only one who's in love with the Superfood Cleanser: It has 4.5 out of five stars on the Youth to the People website. "It's super soft on my skin and leaves me feeling fresh and clean," one shopper wrote in a review, who also praised its "fresh smell." Another said they're "obsessed" with the cleanser because it gets deep into pores without stripping the skin of moisture.
I recommend the Youth to the People Superfood Cleanser to everyone I know because it has completely transformed my skin. To upgrade your skincare routine, consider giving this natural face wash a try.
