Expert Advice on Keeping Your Skin Happy and Healthy While Working From Home

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nearly all aspects of life, but did you know that it can affect your skin, too? From stress-induced inflammation to damage caused by increased exposure to blue light from laptops and phones, there are a number of ways that our dramatically changed lifestyle can alter our complexion. However, with the right skincare tips, you can reduce these negative impacts and get your best skin ever while in quarantine.

For expert advice on how to take care of our skin during the COVID-19 pandemic, Travel + Leisure spoke to Nancy Pellegrino, also known as Nurse Nancy. Nancy has worked as an aesthetic nurse practitioner for over 20 years, formed her own practice, NP Aesthetics, Inc., and co-founded a skincare brand, The Route.

Step one in caring for your skin is evaluation, according to Nurse Nancy. Change in diet, stress, routine, and more can make a difference on your complexion. "Look at what your skin is doing. If you're having lots of stress, your hormones may be going crazy, causing additional breakouts. Stress can actually cause an inflammatory response… You can get dry [skin]." Once you take note of how your skin is looking and feeling, decide what you want to accomplish during this time.

Use face masks while working from home.

While it might be tempting to try out a new face mask every day while working from home, there are a few things to look out for so that you don't accidentally damage your skin. Don't use exfoliating masks or at-home peels every day — this damages your skin's natural barrier and opens the door for further irritation, according to Nurse Nancy. On the days you don't exfoliate, try a hydrating product rich in hyaluronic acid or ceramides.

Be gentle with your skin on days you're not exfoliating. Indulge in a sheet mask with good-for-skin ingredients, like Dr. Jart's Dermask Water Jet Vital Hydra Solution. This mask will leave your skin feeling soft, moisturized, and refreshed — perfect if stress has left you dry and tight. If sheet masks aren't your thing, try the beloved Jet Lag Mask from Summer Fridays to moisturize dull skin. Keep your skin hydrated throughout the day by using a facial spray — this mist from Youth to the People has peptides and hyaluronic acid with soothing properties. It's also a perfect pick-me-up during a long day of working from home.

Protect your skin from free radicals and sun exposure.

Nurse Nancy notes that it's important to continue using an SPF while working from home, even if you're not spending much time outside. At the same time, it's crucial to protect your skin from blue light — something we're all exposed to daily as we work from our computers and check our phones regularly. Blue light has damaging free radicals, and it can even cause hyperpigmentation, so it's important to protect your skin (and eyes). The Everything Day from The Route helps shield skin from blue light, as does the Peter Thomas Roth Vital-E Microbiome Age Defense Cream.

For a product that packs multiple skin benefits in one, opt for an SPF that includes blue-light protection, like the Full Spectrum 360° Sun Silk Drops or Full Spectrum 360° Refreshing Water Mist from Coola.

Have a DIY spa day.

Looking for a luxurious way to treat yourself while caring for your skin? Take note from the Chuan Spa at The Langham Hotels and Resorts. At Chuan Body + Soul at The Langham, London, guests can get the Chuan Yu facial, which uses gua sha techniques to revitalize the skin. Recreate this luxurious treatment at home by investing in your own gua sha or face roller, applying a serum or oil, and gently massaging the face.

Marieke Van Belzen, Skincare Expert at the La Prairie Spa at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, has a few more skincare tips. "Continue to follow your normal daily skincare routine. To further your relaxation, dedicate some time during the weekend for some extra pampering and call it a 'Spaturday.'"