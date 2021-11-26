Night Shift Nurses Swear by This Brightening Balm for Reviving 'Tired Eyes,' and It's on Sale for $20

The Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm is a multi-correcting stick that addresses a variety of concerns with every application: it firms sagging skin, brightens dark circles, de-puffs under-eye bags, smooths over uneven texture, and hydrates dry patches. That's all thanks to its formula of hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and aloe water, plus antioxidant-rich extracts of apple, watermelon, and blueberry. From the first swipe, users will feel a cooling sensation that immediately calms and awakens the skin after a restless night. Bonus: A dewy glow, similar to a highlighter effect, is left in its wake.