Night Shift Nurses Swear by This Brightening Balm for Reviving 'Tired Eyes,' and It's on Sale for $20
If you're spending your post-Thanksgiving morning perusing all of the Black Friday deals the internet has to offer, make sure to put Tula's sitewide sale on your list of stops. Each of the brand's best-selling formulas contain sensitive skin-approved ingredients that enrich and hydrate the complexion — and according to shoppers, there's one marked-down eye serum you especially won't want to miss.
The Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm is a multi-correcting stick that addresses a variety of concerns with every application: it firms sagging skin, brightens dark circles, de-puffs under-eye bags, smooths over uneven texture, and hydrates dry patches. That's all thanks to its formula of hyaluronic acid, caffeine, and aloe water, plus antioxidant-rich extracts of apple, watermelon, and blueberry. From the first swipe, users will feel a cooling sensation that immediately calms and awakens the skin after a restless night. Bonus: A dewy glow, similar to a highlighter effect, is left in its wake.
The anti-aging eye balm has more than 2,000 five-star ratings from users who claim it's incredibly easy to apply, leaves their under-eyes "immediately refreshed and brighter" before makeup, and makes their dark circles "disappear." Even a handful of night shift nurses in the reviews say they've been won over by the fast-acting formula, including one who got their "entire nursing unit addicted" and another who called it their "new best friend."
"Working the night shift in health care leaves my eyes puffy with fine lines and wrinkles showing every morning," wrote a shopper. "The cooling and brightening eye balm is THE BEST. The shine leaves a simple glow that gives that fresh look of youth, and the cooling effect revives my tired eyes. It's a simple way to feel pampered. Try a before and after picture. You will be amazed."
"I'm a night shift nurse, and this has helped me tremendously when it comes to looking awake and fighting that always-tired look, both at work and on my days off," another said. "Easy glide on application too!"
Shop the Glow & Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm for 30 percent off during Tula's sitewide Black Friday sale today. While you're at it, add other discounted skincare products to your cart, too, like the brand's coveted Hydrating Day & Night Cream, and the "gentle but effective" Exfoliating Blackhead Scrub.