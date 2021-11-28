This Travel Kit Is Full of Skin-Firming Products, and It's 30% Off Until Midnight Only
The holiday season is here, and it's time to reevaluate your skincare routine. Both because of the way the seasonal change affects your skin, but also because you may find yourself boarding a plane more often than usual — and all the liquids of your skincare routine are not going to make it past TSA. Therefore 'tis the season for finding skincare travel kits, of which beloved, affordable brand Tula is a top contender, with its Level 2 Firming & Smoothing Discovery Kit that's 30 percent off until midnight.
Tula is not a brand with a hero product, it's a rare brand with several hero products. This trial (read: travel size) kit comes with a toiletry bag and four skincare products: a wrinkle treatment serum, a firming moisturizer, a de-puffing eye serum, and an overnight repair treatment.
To buy: tula.com; $48 (originally $68)
A reviewer said that the Wrinkle Treatment Drops Retinol Alternative Serum made a noticeable difference in a matter of weeks. The Protect + Plump Firming & Hydrating Face Moisturizer is packed with vitamins and ceramides, which many shoppersers have said helped with the wrinkles in their neck. For an eye treatment, there is the Instant Depuff Eye Renewal Serum that instantly depuffs, firms, and removes dark circles from the under-eye area. Lastly, the kit includes the Beauty Sleep Overnight Repair Treatment, which uses a formula including vitamin C to gently smooth out lines and wrinkles overnight.
The Firming & Skin Smoothing Recovery Set has a $113 value and usually retails for $68, but it's currently 30 percent off at $48 now. Get yours at Tula before the sale ends at 11:59 p.m. ET tonight.