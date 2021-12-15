This Powerful Anti-aging Serum Makes Wrinkles 'Smooth Away' Within Days

And according to shoppers, the blend puts in work. One person reported that two weeks of use has given them "springier" skin — all without breaking out their acne-prone face. A user in the 55 to 64 age range added: "I seriously had no idea how effective this product could be. If someone told me, I'm not sure I would have believed. After using this product for just a few days, I noticed my skin was incredibly smoother and plumper — my wrinkles had just smoothed away."