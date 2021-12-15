This Powerful Anti-aging Serum Makes Wrinkles 'Smooth Away' Within Days
The stress of work, life, and travel can do a number on skin, especially these days, when just entering an airport or train station can make your heartbeat skyrocket. If you're not crazy about that pressure showing up on your face, a powerful anti-aging product is essential — and while retinol's wrinkle-reversing prowess is known and loved, one brand thought up a formula that mimics its effects without any downsides.
"I wasn't looking for a miracle cream, but that was what I got. My deep wrinkles are softer and less noticeable," wrote a reviewer of Tula's Firm Up Deep Wrinkle Serum. Another seconded that the "to die for" serum turned the lines around their eyes to a shadow of their former selves, and a third wrote that after spending two weeks using it, their wrinkles are significantly less prominent.
Impressive results, especially without relying on retinol to do the work. Instead, Tula's serum draws on the brand's signature probiotic and prebiotic extracts, which help your skin's microbiome — the microscopic community of organisms that helps your skin protect itself — function best. Those are joined by eight antioxidant-rich botanical extracts and four plant oils to ward off the effects of aging and damaging free radicals; a highlight is alfalfa extract, which brands like Chanel and Youth to the People also rely on for its anti-aging benefits.
And according to shoppers, the blend puts in work. One person reported that two weeks of use has given them "springier" skin — all without breaking out their acne-prone face. A user in the 55 to 64 age range added: "I seriously had no idea how effective this product could be. If someone told me, I'm not sure I would have believed. After using this product for just a few days, I noticed my skin was incredibly smoother and plumper — my wrinkles had just smoothed away."
It goes beyond decreasing stubborn wrinkles, too. Reviewers wrote that the serum left their skin looking more clear and firm, and feeling softer than ever. But given the name, it's unsurprising that its most prominent effects are in the wrinkle arena. "I had a compliment the first day I used it: Someone asked if I did Botox," wrote a 74-year-old. "My skin feels smooth and soft." A final customer, who has "tried every wrinkle cream under the sun," said Tula's formula finally gave them the results they've been searching for.
