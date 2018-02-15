This Beauty Kit Has Every Product You Need to Recover From a Long Flight

I'm that girl on the long plane ride that you'll see whipping out an abundant assortment of beauty items: serums, oils, moisturizers, eye creams, a jade roller (someone told me these worked... for something...) and begin applying everything in a falsely precise order as if I am some kind of skincare savant. It would seem, to seatmates and onlookers, that I know exactly what I'm doing. The truth: I don't. I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing.

I've never been one to read up on the positive effects Chilean tree bark or brown sea algae have on your skin. (Yes, that's a thing.) Fortunately, though, I have inherently good skin. So I've never really paid much attention to the products I use on a regular basis. Traveling, however, always seems to dry out my skin and cause mild breakouts — whether it's from the dry air on my overnight flight or my week spent in a foreign climate — so I like to be prepared with the "proper" regimen to help acclimate my skin to a new environment.

That's where the experts at Net-A-Porter come in, with an exclusive, travel-sized beauty kit that's curated the luxury retailer's best-rated skincare products into one no-fuss (TSA-approved) package.

"We all know flying dehydrates your skin — the air in the cabin truly removes all moisture — and there are high levels of UV when flying, so it is very important to think about your skin, even if just traveling short distance," said Net-A-Porter's Beauty Director Newby Hands, explaining why she wanted the Renew kit to help cleanse, hydrate, nourish, and protect skin. "My advice is to clean your skin once you board, load up on hydrating serums and protective antioxidant serums, and seal it with a natural oil or cream. Finally, make sure to continue layering on moisturizing products every few hours."

Some favorites from the 12-piece kit include KNC Beauty's 'All Natural Collagen Infused Lip Mask' (a cult-favorite brand among celebs like Kim Kardashian, Emma Stone, and Bella Hadid), Lancer's 'The Method Polish' to exfoliate with a brand trusted by Beyoncé and Victoria Beckham, Goldfaden MD's 'Bright Eyes' to revitalize and de-puff the skin around your eyes after long flights or travel days, and Omorovicza's 'Rejuvenating Night Cream' to nourish and strengthen your skin while you sleep.

Oh, and if you're as curious as I was about Chilean tree bark, try Chantecaille's brightening 'Rose de Mai Face Oil'. It really is a game changer.

Net-A-Porter Ultimate Renew Kit