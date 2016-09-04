Scents of Place

Short on vacation days? Splurge on these travel-themed candles and perfumes instead.
By Adeline Duff Updated September 04, 2016
Advertisement
Credit: Jacky Parker/Getty Images
Credit: Courtesy of Altaia

1 By Any Other Name

The owners of the iconic La Sirenuse hotel in Positano, Italy, are behind perfumery ALTAIA. By Any Other Name is its homage to the English rose garden where cofounder Marina Sersale's mother once strolled. beautyhabit.com; $210.

Credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

2 Parco Palladiano II

Parco Palladiano II evokes the cypress trees in the Palladian gardens of Bottega Veneta's home base of Vicenza, Italy. 

Credit: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

3 Sage

The notes of green fig and balsam fir in Ralph Lauren's Sage candle were inspired by the designer's ranch in the Rocky Mountains. ralphlauren.com; $70.

Credit: Courtesy of Jo Malone London

4 Darjeeling Tea Cologne

Jo Malone London's Darjeeling Tea Cologne captures Himalayan scents of tea, jasmine, and freesia. 

Credit: Courtesy of Armani Privé

5 Pivoine Suzhou

And Armani Privé's Pivoine Suzhou candle conjures up peony, one of China's most symbolic flowers. selfridges.com; $74.

© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com