This 'Lightweight' Nightly Retinol Cream Is Flight Attendant-approved
Retinol is a rockstar in the skincare world, earning the adoration of dermatologists, celebs, and skincare enthusiasts for its many benefits. Wrinkles, uneven skin, and blemishes are no match for the vitamin A derivative, which continues to show up as the hero ingredient in countless skincare products.
Despite its continued popularity, retinol does come with potential irritation and side effects. However, Three Ships Beauty hopes to alleviate some of those issues with its Dream Bio-Retinol and Shea Butter Night Cream. The cream's plant-based bio-retinol is a gentler retinol alternative that sensitive-skinned shoppers have already approved."As someone who has been burned by retinol in the past (literally) I was a touch apprehensive, but it's great," a reviewer wrote.
To buy: threeshipsbeauty.com, $35
Formulated with squalene and shorea butter, two skincare ingredients known for hydration, the bio-retinol cream can be applied nightly after cleansing. With continued use, users should notice softer, more even skin. "I am a flight attendant and this really helps with my dry skin. Lightweight but hydrating and doesn't leave my skin feeling gross. An absolute must buy," a reviewer shared.
Others also confirmed they liked the lightweight, non-greasy feel of the cream, including this person, who added, "I have been using the cream for two weeks and absolutely love it. My skin is smoother and more hydrated, but more [importantly], it has not irritated my rosacea."
Three Ships does recommend conducting a patch test before introducing the product into your skincare routine.
Experts advise that it may be six to 12 months before you notice the complete anti-aging benefits of retinol, but reviewers did confirm the cream helped reduce fine lines. Others noted that after a month of use, their skin felt softer and more even. "This night cream is incredible. It never feels too heavy going on, and I wake up with smooth, bright, hydrated skin," one customer wrote. They added, "I can tell the difference on nights that I skip my routine."
