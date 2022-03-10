This 2-in-1 Moisturizer Gives You a Sun-kissed Glow While Leaving Your Skin 'Extremely Soft and Hydrated'

It seems like it's always just as you're about to go on vacation when you realize how badly you need a tan. Back in the day, a bronzy tan used to come with a prerequisite of spending hours in the sun. Now, thanks to self-tanners, achieving a sun-kissed glow only requires a dollop of lotion or spritz of oil. But, as sunless-tanning enthusiasts know, not every formula offers the same subtle bronze and comfortable wear. Thankfully, brands like Tan-Luxe are filling the gap by taking a skin-care approach to self-tanning.