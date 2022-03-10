This 2-in-1 Moisturizer Gives You a Sun-kissed Glow While Leaving Your Skin 'Extremely Soft and Hydrated'
It seems like it's always just as you're about to go on vacation when you realize how badly you need a tan. Back in the day, a bronzy tan used to come with a prerequisite of spending hours in the sun. Now, thanks to self-tanners, achieving a sun-kissed glow only requires a dollop of lotion or spritz of oil. But, as sunless-tanning enthusiasts know, not every formula offers the same subtle bronze and comfortable wear. Thankfully, brands like Tan-Luxe are filling the gap by taking a skin-care approach to self-tanning.
You might recognize the Tan-Luxe name thanks to its impressive lineup of products and fan club of celebrities — even Tan Luxe's popular The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops are Kelly Ripa's bronzing secret. But if worrying about streakage or an orange hue has kept you from trying self-tanner out for yourself, you'll be relieved to know that fan-favorite Tan-Luxe just launched a 2-in-1 cream that solves all of that while leaving skin hydrated and supple.
The Créme Gradual Self-Tanning Face Moisturizer, a multitasking, self-tanning face cream, dropped earlier this month and has already earned an impressive five-star average rating and more than 700 "loves" from Sephora shoppers. It's formulated with 4.5 percent of the tanning agent dehydroacetic acid (DHA), which the brand assures is the "right amount of gradual self-tanner for daily use" since it falls between the average 3 to 5 percent range of other popular formulations. This translates to a radiant glow that's both natural-looking and buildable.
To buy: sephora.com, $49
The product not only builds your tan, but it's also designed to improve the appearance and health of your skin. It's enriched with collagen-boosting proteins including leucine, an amino acid that helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, dark spots, and uneven texture. This anti-aging ingredient is combined with hydrating squalane and antioxidant-rich glycine, which come together to strengthen the moisture barrier and prevent future dryness. After all, you don't want dry patches hindering your tan. In addition, birch bark and rice bran soothe and plump skin.
According to one Sephora shopper, the moisturizer's 2-in-1 design "takes the mess out of tanning drops" and it helps make their skin "always look and feel so plump and glowy after using it." After incorporating the self-tanning face moisturizer into their nighttime routine, another customer shared that they've been "waking up with a natural-looking glow."
The moisturizer even earned a seal of approval from a reviewer with dry skin, who called it "the best product I've ever used" and said their complexion is now "extremely soft and hydrated." Another customer echoed the sentiment of it being the "best facial tanning product" they've tried in years thanks to how the quick-absorbing formula doesn't leave them feeling sticky or tacky.
Whether you've got a special occasion on the calendar, need a bronzy glow before your next getaway, or just really want a sun-kissed complexion without the orangey mess, Tax-Luxe's The Créme Self-Tanning Face Moisturizer has you covered. Grab the newly launched face cream at Sephora today.