This Tiny Hair Straightener Is Easy to Pack, Perfect for Travel, and Less than $100

One of the most difficult parts of packing for a trip is finding a safe spot in your suitcase for hair styling tools. For instance: if you want to bring a hair straightener, you have to place it in a secure spot and surround it with soft clothes to ensure it won’t break. Additionally, a full-sized one takes up more space than you think, making it nearly impossible to travel light or with just a carry-on.

Thankfully, there is a solve for these issues: having a good travel hair straightener. It’s easier to pack safely, and it might even fit in your smaller bags or a backpack. Luckily, the trusted hair styling tool brand T3 has us covered on that front with its SinglePass compact travel hair straightening and styling flat iron, which is made to be on-the-go.

Its plates are only about 0.8 inches wide (and the entire product is only three inches wide), so it’s much easier to tuck into your carry-on than a full-sized two-inch straightener. Additionally, in true T3 fashion, it’s got the brand’s signature tourmaline and ceramic heat plates, which will keep your hair as smooth and protected from heat damage as possible as you use it.

The size isn’t the only reason it’s perfect for traveling, though. Not only does the mini straightener pack a lot of power into its tiny form (it’s got a fixed heat setting of 410 degrees Fahrenheit, which is a safe and effective temperature for straightening all hair types), but it’s also got automatic world voltage capabilities. This means that, when used with a plug adaptor while abroad, it’ll automatically adjust to that country’s standard voltage. This will eliminate the risk of your it burning out or getting too hot while you’re using it, something that’s a real risk when you use a hair styling tool while traveling internationally. (RIP to my three hair straighteners that died in Europe thanks to voltage differences.) It’s also got an auto-off feature that activates after one hour.

$89

Customers love how compact it is, with many calling it “perfect for traveling” in their reviews on Nordstrom’s website. “So happy to have [a hair straightener] that works in USA and abroad,” one customer added.

Price-wise, this hair straightener also excels. It’s only $89, which is far less than full-sized T3 straighteners that can run up to $250. However, it’s got all of the great features that any T3 styling tool offers; you might end up using it even when you’re not on the road.

You can buy the hair straightener over at Nordstrom — and then you can start planning where you’re going to take it first.

