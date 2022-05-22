I've Replaced All My Travel Makeup With This Tinted SPF for the Perfect On-the-go Glow
I'm a seasoned professional when it comes to packing my carry-on to fit all the outfits I might need for a trip, but my toiletry bag is a different story. For starters, I have a carefully crafted skincare routine I prefer not to mess with, even when I'm traveling. And let's face it, we all like to look our best in vacation photos, which often means toting a plethora of pint-sized makeup products and brushes that end up taking up an entire dopp kit.
Even when consciously trying to keep my beauty products to a bare minimum, I still found myself needing a high SPF sunscreen, a tinted moisturizer, concealer, and highlighter to pull off that coveted effortless vacation glow. Luckily, a glowy tinted moisturizer with SPF from Supergoop has changed the game for me. And right now, it's on sale (along with the rest of the brand's beloved sunscreen products) for 20 percent off.
On my recent safari honeymoon trip through South Africa and Botswana, packing light was a necessity. Because we were taking tiny, four-seater planes to our safari lodges, the baggage size and weight requirements were incredibly strict. As I worked to fit everything I needed for our 15-day trip in one carry-on duffel and a tote, I quickly realized I would have to pare back even on the products I previously considered "essential." Of course, this being my honeymoon, that didn't mean I was willing to totally sacrifice having a radiant and blemish-free complexion.
Enter Supergoop Glowscreen. A two-in-one tinted moisturizer with SPF 40, this hero product took care of my sunscreen needs and gave me light coverage that evened out my skin tone and left my face soft, hydrated, and dewy.
To buy: Supergoop.com, from $16 (originally $20)
Even better, the tinted sunscreen also boasts ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 that help keep skin plump and moisturized over time, which meant I could ditch a couple of my usual hyaluronic acid serums while I was traveling.
While this is in no way a full-coverage product, I found that the Glowscreen could replace almost all of my usual light makeup products. I used this with just a little bit of blush and mascara for an easy on-the-go routine that was fast enough to do in five minutes before our morning game drives. It left me with the ultimate natural-looking glow, and kept me protected from sunburns even after several hours under the beating sun.
Best of all, you can snag it for 20 percent off with code SUNNY20 as part of the Supergoop Summer Sale running now through May 24. Both the mini and the full sizes are TSA-approved.
In case you also want a version for your whole body, Supergoop has you covered with the Glowscreen Body SPF 40. For trips when I can pack more of my full-coverage makeup, I'm also a fan of the brand's Unseen Sunscreen that's lightweight, odorless, and completely clear, and it also acts as a face primer.
All of Supergoop's sunscreens are on sale, but not for long. Grab them at a discount while you can.
Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.