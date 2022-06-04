I've Tried Hundreds of Hair Products for Frizz, but Nothing Works as Well as This $15 Drugstore Oil

It's designed to be used on both damp and dry hair, and the Sunbum Protecting Anti-Frizz Mist's lightweight formula absorbs quickly into the strands to keep flyaways at bay and reveal a healthy sheen. According to the brand, it's suitable for all hair types, textures, and thickness levels. I've found that applying it to damp hair yields the best results for my strands, but was also pleasantly surprised to see that it squashed any signs of frizz when I air dried my hair. It also didn't leave any greasiness or residue behind, which is something that I've always experienced with other frizz-fighting leave-in styling products with steeper price tags.