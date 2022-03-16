This Celeb-loved Root Touch-up Stick Comes in a Handy Powder That's 'Perfect for Travel'

Frequent travelers know that packing your toiletries requires a lot of consideration. After all, the last thing you want is to be miles away from home without your essentials. One beauty staple that is oftentimes overlooked on packing lists is root touch-up products, which can be used to refresh your hair color in between salon visits. However, most formulas aren't exactly travel-friendly, since many come in aerosol spray cans and loose powders. Well, that was before the Style Edit Root Touch-up Binding Powder came onto the scene.