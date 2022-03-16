This Celeb-loved Root Touch-up Stick Comes in a Handy Powder That's 'Perfect for Travel'
Frequent travelers know that packing your toiletries requires a lot of consideration. After all, the last thing you want is to be miles away from home without your essentials. One beauty staple that is oftentimes overlooked on packing lists is root touch-up products, which can be used to refresh your hair color in between salon visits. However, most formulas aren't exactly travel-friendly, since many come in aerosol spray cans and loose powders. Well, that was before the Style Edit Root Touch-up Binding Powder came onto the scene.
Wondering why the brand name sounds so familiar? It's the one behind the Root Cover-up Stick that Marisa Tomei recently gave her seal of approval. She showcased her love for the product, which offers waterproof, non-sticky gray coverage with its mess-free and long-wearing cream-to-powder formula, in a video with Vogue where she revealed it's a mainstay in her morning routine.
To buy: amazon.com, $34
What makes the Root Touch-up Binding Powder even more of a standout compared to Tomei's trusty root cover-up pencil? For starters, its application is more intuitive and requires less precision. This allows for seamless gray coverage on the go and more room for error thanks to the fact it's applied with a sponge to cover more surface area (rather than precise strokes you'd have to manage with a pencil). Not to mention, the powder version is on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon right now.
It also ensures seamless and long-lasting gray coverage thanks to its special mineral-infused binding formula, which features self-adjusting color adapting pigments for a perfect shade match. The budge-proof root concealer is also designed to withstand wind and rain, so you can confidently embark on your trip itinerary for the day without worrying about it running or fading.
The Root Touch-up Binding Powder is available in 10 shades, including dark brown, black, light blonde, and medium red. And, according to more than 2,400 fans, it's easy to apply and caters to a variety of hair types and textures. Just use the sponge applicator to pick up the product and apply it along the root line working outwards for an instant touch-up. It'll stay in place until your next shower and easily washes out with shampoo.
To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $34)
One Amazon shopper said the powder ″looks much more natural″ compared to its competitors. It can also be used to "camouflage thinning hair," according to one buyer, who also shared that the formula "blends very well" so that you don't "see a hard edge of color." As for its staying power, another customer said it "doesn't come off on pillows [or] clothes."
It's not hard to see why the powder has been dubbed a ″miracle product″ and ″lifesaver,″ especially for one reviewer who said it "saves the day when my next hair appointment is a week or more away, and my gray roots are showing."
And just like the touch-up stick, the powder's compact container, secure snap closure, and deeply packed formula make it ″perfect for travel,″ according to reviewers. "I can just pop it in my bag and touch up anywhere," one said. Another added that they "bought a second one" to keep in their travel bag and raved that the applicator gives you the "right amount of color in just the right places."
Not a fan of root powders? No problem. The Style Edit Touch-up line also includes a long-wearing spray formula, which has accumulated more than 7,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers and uses the same self-adjusting color pigments. The Root Concealer Touch-up Spray comes in eight shades and has a flat fan nozzle for precise application.
To buy: amazon.com, $25
If this has piqued your interest, the best news is that you can score the Style Edit Root Touch-up Binding Powder for as little as $24 with a special on-site coupon right now. The promotion is applicable when used on Amazon Subscribe and Save orders and will run until Sunday, March 20.
Keep your gray maintenance game strong while traveling with the Style Edit Root Touch-up Binding Powder. Grab one on Amazon today and use the on-site coupon to score 30 percent off your purchase. Or, give the brand's Root Cover-up Stick and Root Concealer Touch-up Spray a try.