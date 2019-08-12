Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Narrowing down your beauty essentials to meet TSA guidelines might be annoying, but it's not as bad as this: when your toothbrush roams free in your toiletry bag, with the bristles exposed to all those germs and bacteria. Just thinking about it makes me cringe.

While this quirk of mine might have been instilled by my mom — who's been a flight attendant for 36 years and therefore ultra-aware of germ hotspots — since birth, I was determined not to let it stop me. I wanted to find something that would actually keep my toothbrush clean.

Of course there are plenty of standard toothbrush caps you could buy to easily solve this problem, but I found something even better. Steripods, which my mom actually introduced me to, sanitize your toothbrush head while it's in the case.

Within the Steripod you'll see a little patch of white, which is the sanitizing component of the pod. It's made up of natural plant thymol vapors that are extracted from thyme plants and are known for their antiseptic properties, which helps keep your brush's bristles clean and sanitized. Plus, the pod is designed so that air can still circulate freely, so you don't have to worry about drying out your toothbrush before placing it back in. Simply clip on the Steripod, which fits any standard or electric toothbrushes, and it will help keep your toothbrush germ-free for up to three months.

And if you're ever skeptical that it's truly working, you can smell the vapors inside the pod — they have a clean and refreshing scent to them. With more than 700 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers like me can attest that the Steripod is one of the most effective methods for keeping your toothbrush clean while on the go. And when you shop Steripods on Amazon in bulk, you'll be getting each one for essentially only $2, making it a cheap travel hack I can't stop telling everyone about. Shop Steripods below, and be prepared to never travel without one again.

Steripod Clip-on Toothbrush Protector

Steripods on Amazon Credit: Courtesy of Amazon