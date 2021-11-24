Drunk Elephant, Dr. Barbarba Sturm, and More Luxe Brands Are Actually Included in SpaceNK's Black Friday Sale
Even during Black Friday and the holiday season, there are just specific beauty brands that never seem to go on sale. You know, the ones that you'd really like to see with prices slashed. The occasional loophole is to shop from retailers who are including the prestige brands in their sales. Such is the case with SpaceNK and their early Black Friday week-long sale.
SpaceNK carries a ton of prestige brands, most of which are discounted at different rates across all products. I've rounded up a guide to the hero products from eight luxe brands that are rarely, if ever, discounted. Keep shopping for deals on Augustinus Bader, Dr. Barabara Sturm, Oribe, and more.
Augustinus Bader
15 percent off sitewide
I have heard nothing but accolades and admiration for Augustinus Bader products. They are expensive, but the people who use them swear they're worth every dollar. The brand typically doesn't have sales (I'm not sure if I've ever registered even one) but all of their products are discounted at 15 percent at SpaceNK. I recommend sticking with the hero products — The Cream and The Serum, although the recently launched haircare line has also been a hit.
Boy Smells
15 percent off sitewide
Fragrance brand Boy Smells quickly gained a devoted following thanks to a genderless approach, chic packaging, and unexpected scents. Although they started out with just candles, Boy Smells now has an eau de toilette line, too. Discounts on the brand are few and far between, so the 15 percent off sitewide on SpaceNK is an especially sweet treat.
Dr. Barbara Sturm
15 percent off sitewide.
Dr. Barbara Sturm is synonymous with everything you could want from a skincare brand and professional — the complexions of people like Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, the Internet-famous vampire facial, and the most cutting edge scientific formulas. All that being said, most products hover somewhere around the $200-$300 range, so SpaceNK's 15 percent off on the brand is the perfect time to re-up your routine.
Drunk Elephant
25 percent off sitewide.
Drunk Elephant was one of the first brands to bring a fun, youthful, and vibrant approach to the world of upper echelon clean beauty. Branding aside, however, the products work super well to the point that the brand has cultivated obsessive fans. And at 25 percent off, they're one of the most discounted brands during SpaeNK's Black Friday sale.
Nuface
20 percent off sitewide.
The new age of high-tech skincare devices brings milder versions of professional-grade treatments to the comfort and privacy of your home. Among the proliferation of gadgets, Nuface has emerged as one of the most seemingly ubiquitous. Their products usually sit around the $200 mark, but for Black Friday, you can get 20 percent off.
Olaplex
25 percent off sitewide.
Olaplex is the last word when it comes to improving the health of color-treated hair by working on a molecular level instead of a surface level. Although the products are generally vehemently praised for their prowess when it comes to dyed hair, the advanced formulas also work to repair other types of damage whether it be from hot tools, over brushing, or what have you.
Oribe
20 percent off sitewide.
Oribe is like the Bentley of haircare brands, which is why it also has… the Bentley of haircare brand prices. The highly coveted products, however, are responsible for some of the most lustrous and envious manes — think Jennifer Lopez and Naomi Campbell, to name a couple.
Sisley
15 percent off sitewide.
Sisley products are an indulgent dive into the world of botanical essences and luxurious formulas. The products are effective, absorb seamlessly into the skin, and always leave behind a healthy glow.