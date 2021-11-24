Drunk Elephant, Dr. Barbarba Sturm, and More Luxe Brands Are Actually Included in SpaceNK's Black Friday Sale

15 percent off sitewide

I have heard nothing but accolades and admiration for Augustinus Bader products. They are expensive, but the people who use them swear they're worth every dollar. The brand typically doesn't have sales (I'm not sure if I've ever registered even one) but all of their products are discounted at 15 percent at SpaceNK. I recommend sticking with the hero products — The Cream and The Serum, although the recently launched haircare line has also been a hit.