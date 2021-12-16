This Hyaluronic Acid Cream Soothes Parched Skin in a Week's Time, According to Amazon Shoppers
If there's one thing we know about mother nature, it's that she shows no mercy on our skin come winter. If you've begun to experience facial dryness, flaking, and peeling that's just shy of painful, you may want to incorporate ultra-hydrating skincare products into your daily regimen, such as the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream. Not only do shoppers say it was made for "skin like the Sahara," but it's nearly half-off on Amazon right now.
Described by the brand as a "liquid cloud of fluffy-light moisture," the everyday cream contains highly-nourishing ingredients that noticeably improve hydration across the face and neck from the first application. A deeply concentrated hyaluronic acid complex, pentavitin (the brand's patented ingredient that provides up to 72 hours of hydration), and hydrolyzed silk (a derivative of silk that keeps skin soft and supple) smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while boosting elasticity on parched skin.
One of its many reviewers described the weightless cream as a "moisturizer made by the Gods," writing that it's "basically like slathering your face in pure arctic glacier water blessed by 1,000 angels. Feels like velvet and leaves no oily residue. You won't dare let any other peasant moisturizer touch your glowing skin after using this product."
Unsurprisingly, even more rave about the "heavenly" cream, with one reviewer sharing that a little goes a long way, and that "it's not a joke when it talks about locking in moisture for 72 hours." Beyond acting as a daily moisturizer, shoppers have found additional ways to use the cream to their benefit; one person said it cured "super intense dandruff" on their hairline in a week's time, while others took advantage of its hydrating properties on their dry, cracked hands.
The fragrance-free formula is suitable for use across all skin types, including oily complexions — one person reported that it "adds moisture to skin without making it into a greasy mess," and that they can "put whatever makeup over the top…and know that it won't come sliding off by lunchtime."
"Can't say enough good things about this product," shared another. "I have extremely sensitive skin — it likes to rash [psoriasis] or break out. It also likes to get super oily with most moisturizers. Water Drench has been a wonderful find — it keeps my skin moisturized without being oily, and doesn't cause breakouts or rashes for me! I can't imagine using another product [other than an evening retinol] again!"
There's no guarantee how much longer the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream will be on sale, so we recommend picking it up for your winter regimen while it's currently discounted to $27 on Amazon.