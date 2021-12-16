This Hyaluronic Acid Cream Soothes Parched Skin in a Week's Time, According to Amazon Shoppers

If there's one thing we know about mother nature, it's that she shows no mercy on our skin come winter. If you've begun to experience facial dryness, flaking, and peeling that's just shy of painful, you may want to incorporate ultra-hydrating skincare products into your daily regimen, such as the Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream. Not only do shoppers say it was made for "skin like the Sahara," but it's nearly half-off on Amazon right now.