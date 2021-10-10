Curly-haired Travelers Are Relying on This Compact Haircare Kit on the Road

When it comes to packing essentials, for curly-haired travelers, there is nothing more important than making sure you have enough hair product to last through the entirety of your trip. The last thing you want is to run out and need to resort to using the shampoo and conditioner that the hotel provides… Gasp. Not ideal. Thankfully, travelers with curly locks have come together to say they have found the solution: the Pattern Beauty On-the-Go Kit you can snag at Ulta.