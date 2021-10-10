Curly-haired Travelers Are Relying on This Compact Haircare Kit on the Road
When it comes to packing essentials, for curly-haired travelers, there is nothing more important than making sure you have enough hair product to last through the entirety of your trip. The last thing you want is to run out and need to resort to using the shampoo and conditioner that the hotel provides… Gasp. Not ideal. Thankfully, travelers with curly locks have come together to say they have found the solution: the Pattern Beauty On-the-Go Kit you can snag at Ulta.
For those looking to bring moisture and definition to your curls wherever you go, including "humid climates" as one shopper pointed out, the kit includes everything you need: a hydration shampoo, heavy conditioner, and a leave-in conditioner, all in carry-on approved 3 fluid ounce bottles. With over 1,000 five-star reviews, curly-haired travelers agree you shouldn't have to sacrifice your haircare routine just because you're not at home. And who doesn't want to make sure they have good hair days while on vacation?
"Now that we are finally able to travel [more] freely, I can't wait to use my On-the-Go Kit. The combination of my favorite products that give me hydration, shine, and thickness in my luscious hair while away from home is amazing," one shopper said.
To buy: ulta.com, $24
Pattern Beauty was founded by Tracee Ellis Ross and was created as a haircare line that caters specifically to curly hair types. Shoppers with curlies, coilies to tight hair textures say that the trio of products is truly "perfect" for all types of curls, thanks to the nourishing ingredients present like shea butter, jojoba oil, and avocado. What makes this kit even better is that the tubes are refillable, so you're able to easily add more to the smaller bottles and pack them in the oh-so-adorable mini jelly bag they come in when it's time to head out on another excursion.
"I love this Pattern kit. It makes my curls soft and doesn't weigh my hair down," another shopper shared. "I travel a lot, so the travel kit makes my life so much easier. Thanks, Tracee for helping me love my hair."
Easy to throw in your carry-on, gym bag, or even your purse, you're going to want to keep the Pattern Beauty On-the-Go Kit on hand. You will never have to give up on having a good curls day again, no matter where you are.
