Shoppers Are Comparing This New Anti-aging Product to Botox — and After Selling Out, It's Back in Stock
Even the most efficacious skincare doesn't work immediately. If a product is good, you'll start to see results after a few weeks, so long as you use it routinely. There are, however, a handful that show near-instant results while still providing long-term benefits, like the TikTok-viral Peter Thomas Roth eye gel and, more recently, Murad's Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, which has just been restocked.
Launched in December, the Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector completely sold out in less than two months on the market and racked up hundreds of five-star reviews across Sephora and Ulta. There are three key ingredients that make it work so quickly: the ultra-hydrating powerhouse that is hyaluronic acid, the incredibly nourishing squalene, and acetyl hexapeptide-8 a compound that improves skin's elasticity to prevent the worsening or development of new lines. When used consistently over time, it promises to reduce the severity of wrinkles and promote smoother skin.
To buy: murad.com and nordstrom.com, $78
Instant wrinkle reduction is a tall order, but reviewers stand behind it. One TK shopper wrote, "I thought this was something where you'd see results after a few weeks, but I applied it to my crow's feet and immediately saw a difference… It almost looks like a filler."
Another five-star reviewer on TK wrote, "My skin feels hydrated by the squalene and my wrinkles almost completely disappear. I am hooked! It's Botox without needles."
Although the Targeted Wrinkle Corrector can be used anywhere on your face, it's not an all-over serum or treatment. To use, squeeze out a small amount from the tube and tap it in using the metal applicator — but do not rub it in. To get those short-term visible effects, it should feel like it's sitting on the surface of your skin until it dries. For both instant and long-term Botox-like results, get your own Murad wrinkle corrector while it's still in stock.
