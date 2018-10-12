Meghan Markle Has a Favorite Beauty Product to Fix Every Annoying Travel Issue
The former Suits star has shouted out some of the best products on the market — from La Mer’s The Eye Balm Intense cream for dark circles and puffy eyes to the top-selling eyelash serum for enhancing lashes — and some drugstore finds, too. (She swears by Nivea's firming body lotion.)
When we took a closer look at these products and realized something: They work pretty well as solutions for common travel beauty issues. The Duchess had done it again.
Scroll through to shop Meghan’s favorite beauty products and see what common travel problems they’ll help to alleviate.
For Dry, Chapped Lips: Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15
Combat dry airplane air with this best-selling lip balm that Meghan can't get enough of. She told Beauty Banter that she's "searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best."
To buy: sephora.com, $24
For Minor Cuts or Blemishes: The Body Shop Tea Tree Oil
According to the Duchess of Sussex, the one thing she never travels without is a little vial of tea tree oil. Chatting with Allure, she said, "It’s not the most glamorous thing, but if you get a cut, a mosquito bite, a small breakout, no matter what it is, it’s my little cure-all."
To buy: amazon.com, $10
For a Quick Touch-up: W3ll People Multi-use Cream Stick
The other carry-on staple Meghan suggests packing is a multiuse stick "for a quick touch-up on cheeks, lips, face when you land." A genius idea, considering how annoying it would be to rummage through your makeup bag for your blush, lipstick, eye makeup, etc.
To buy: birchbox.com, $24
For Flat Hair: Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray
While chatting with Birchbox, Markle shared her quick tip for reviving flat hair, "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce."
This 2.2 ounce aerosol spray can should pass TSA standards, but if you're looking for even more travel-sized Oribe goodies, you can shop Birchbox's limited-edition Oribe box for $68 at birchbox.com.
To buy: amazon.com, $22
For Postflight Grogginess: Derma E Hydrating Mist with Hyaluronic Acid
Meghan shared with Birchbox two of her carry-on staples, one of them being a refreshing (and TSA-approved) face spritz, like this one by Derma E, "for a quick touch up" when you land.
To buy: amazon.com, $11 (originally $14)
For Taking Off Your Makeup Mid-flight: Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths
Meghan admitted to Beauty Banter that she uses these Bioré cleansing cloths on "those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable." They also work great for taking off your makeup or simply freshening up mid-flight.
To buy: amazon.com, $8 (originally $10)