Meghan Markle Has a Favorite Beauty Product to Fix Every Annoying Travel Issue

Meghan Markle definitely knows a thing or two about beauty. Just look at her. The Duchess of Sussex always manages to look fresh-faced, and we’re sure it has something to do with the skincare and beauty products she’s sworn by — both on her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, and in various interviews.The former Suits star has shouted out some of the best products on the market — from La Mer’s The Eye Balm Intense cream for dark circles and puffy eyes to the top-selling eyelash serum for enhancing lashes — and some drugstore finds, too. (She swears by Nivea's firming body lotion .)When we took a closer look at these products and realized something: They work pretty well as solutions for common travel beauty issues . The Duchess had done it again.Scroll through to shop Meghan’s favorite beauty products and see what common travel problems they’ll help to alleviate.