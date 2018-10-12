Meghan Markle Has a Favorite Beauty Product to Fix Every Annoying Travel Issue

While chatting with Birchbox, Markle shared her quick tip for reviving flat hair, "There is nothing like a hair flip! When my hair is feeling a little weighted, Suanne, my hair artist on set, has me bend forward and she sprays a little Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray or nothing at all, and then has me 'flip back hard' to give my hair a little extra bounce."

This 2.2 ounce aerosol spray can should pass TSA standards, but if you're looking for even more travel-sized Oribe goodies, you can shop Birchbox's limited-edition Oribe box for $68 at birchbox.com.

To buy: amazon.com, $22