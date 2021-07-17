Flights Make My Hair Greasy — This Is the One Product That Instantly Fixes It

The dry shampoo I used to use, and assumed was a good one, soon fell by the wayside. My new favorite comes in a 1.8-ounce bottle that's cut out for travel, which makes it so easy to find space for among my other toiletries. Its fragrance is clean and luxe (not overtly floral or chemically), which is refreshing after a long-haul flight. I also appreciate that the formula really makes it look like I've just showered rather than acting as an obvious disguise for the strands that need a rinse. Outside of travel, Living Proof's dry shampoo has finally allowed me to stretch what was once mere hours into full days before needing to shampoo again.