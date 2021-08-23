This Shampoo Bar Is the One Beauty Product I Always Take With Me When I Travel
My packing game has improved monumentally over the years. What used to be an endless cache of overweight checked luggage and strained lower back muscles from carrying it all up AirBNB staircases has now been reduced to a small carry-on and/or a weekender duffel that holds just enough. There is one area I still get caught overpacking, though, and that's my beauty products. Despite the protests of my travel buddies and the fine folks of the TSA, I always want to pack bottles of my favorite shampoos and conditioners — call me vain, but my hair can't leave home without them.
So when I learned about Lather's shampoo bar, I was skeptical at first. I've tried shampoo bars in the past and never found one I really loved. However, this particular version was not only super portable, it also did wonders for my hair, and it even smells like an expensive salon. Unsurprisingly, I haven't left for a summer weekend trip without it.
To buy: lather.com, $16
Lather's Avocado Mint Shampoo Bar is free of sulfates and harsh soaps — instead, it's derived from coconut oil, with avocado oil, argan oil, and shea butter completing the superfecta of natural moisturizers your hair needs, particularly right now. After all, most summer trips involve some kind of water (at least mine have), and be it a chlorinated swimming pool or the salt of the deep blue sea, your hair gets put through the ringer. I found that using this shampoo bar after a dip truly moisturized my hair and even left it with a far better texture than some of my most luxurious bottles.
Then there's the scent. The bar contains peppermint and tea tree oil, which not only invigorates the scalp while scrubbing, but also smells like the fanciest, zenned-out salon you've ever been to. Whether I was in a swanky hotel room or roughing it in an outdoor shower, I genuinely looked forward to washing my hair; think of it as an even better escape from your already very nice escape. (If you find yourself as into the scent as I am, you can try the Avocado Mint Foaming Scalp Scrub, too.)
And let's not overlook one of the biggest pros of Lather's shampoo bars, their portability. The bars come in a two-pack and are quite small, but don't let their size fool you: I used one bar for more than a week, every day, and it barely reduced in size. The number of washes you'll get out of it depends on how much hair you have, how much you use, and how often you shower, but from personal experience, this thing was built to last. I used a travel soap dish and mesh sack to hang it in to dry, and it never got gummy or stuck to anything, either.
Though I've spent many years arguing for the necessity of a liter of $65 shampoo joining me on overnight trips, I can now officially say those days are gone with Lather's $16 shampoo bars. Traveling just got a little bit lighter.
