This Shampoo Bar Is the One Beauty Product I Always Take With Me When I Travel

And let's not overlook one of the biggest pros of Lather's shampoo bars, their portability. The bars come in a two-pack and are quite small, but don't let their size fool you: I used one bar for more than a week, every day, and it barely reduced in size. The number of washes you'll get out of it depends on how much hair you have, how much you use, and how often you shower, but from personal experience, this thing was built to last. I used a travel soap dish and mesh sack to hang it in to dry, and it never got gummy or stuck to anything, either.