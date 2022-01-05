This Lightweight Moisturizer From Santorini Made Me Look (and Feel) Like I've Been Vacationing in the Mediterranean

Every summer my mother took me and my five siblings to Greece. We'd go to Athens for a couple of days before flying to Chania, Crete for a month. During our time in Chania we'd take ferry trips to Santorini. The experience was as picturesque as it sounds and the sun-basked memories remain etched into my mind. Part of those memories, as the years went on, became the Korres products we stocked up on before flying back to the U.S.