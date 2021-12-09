Amazon Is Having a Surprise Beauty Sale — and These Are the 11 Skin Care Picks You Need to Shop

Elemis is a British brand with a fervent following. Although its Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (also on sale) often gets the limelight, the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm has an even more dedicated following — the product currently has 4,132 five-star ratings. "I think most expensive creams and lotions are just branding and marketing and a waste of money... This is an exception," one shopper wrote. They added that the balm is so gentle yet effective that not only can they skip their toner, but their skin is also left "super soft." Several other reviewers echoed the sentiment that this is worth every dollar.