Amazon Is Having a Surprise Beauty Sale — and These Are the 11 Skin Care Picks You Need to Shop
Jet setting around the world via a skincare routine is an apt and affordable way to travel while you're stuck in one place . It's definitely more affordable than actually booking a flight, though it can still get pricey. But today you can save big while you shop for international skincare gems, thanks to a surprise Amazon sale.
The products below come from brands based in South Korea, France, the UK, and more, and they're all on sale until December 14. Now is a great time to experiment with these raved-about skincare items that can otherwise be on the spendy side. The curated selection includes products like a hand cream kit, cleansing balm, and moisturizers from brands Elemis, Vichy, Innisfree, Bioderma, Amorepacific, Deborah Lippmann, and La Chatelaine. Besides being currently discounted, the other common thread between these products is their high ratings, most of them boasting between a four to five star average. Although we've pared down the options to 11 recommended products, allow me to elaborate on some highlights.
Shop The Amazon Beauty Sale Picks
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $42 (originally $64)
- Vichy Aqualia Thermal Rich Moisturizer, $24 (originally $31)
- Innisfree Cherry Blossom Dewy Glow Cream, $20 (originally $25)
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, $84 (originally $124)
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum Brightening Skin Corrector, $22 (originally $29)
- Bioderma Sébium Pore Refiner Cream, $14 (originally $22)
- Amorepacific Vintage Single Extract Essence Face Serum Treatment, $76 (originally $95)
- Bioderma Hydration Serum, $19 (originally $30)
- La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio, $23 (originally $27)
- Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish Set, $32 (originally $36)
- Bioderma Hydrabio Gel Cream Moisturizer, $17 (originally $25)
ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
To buy: amazon.com, $42 (originally $64)
Elemis is a British brand with a fervent following. Although its Pro-Collagen Marine Cream (also on sale) often gets the limelight, the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm has an even more dedicated following — the product currently has 4,132 five-star ratings. "I think most expensive creams and lotions are just branding and marketing and a waste of money... This is an exception," one shopper wrote. They added that the balm is so gentle yet effective that not only can they skip their toner, but their skin is also left "super soft." Several other reviewers echoed the sentiment that this is worth every dollar.
Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum Brightening Skin Corrector
To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $29)
If you're in need of a superb serum, over 4,700 people have given the Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Serum Brightening Skin Corrector five-star ratings. The anti-aging, skin brightening benefits of the serum are so effective that one reviewer said it does "miracles". They even experienced a happy side effect: "I didn't even realize a [serum] could lighten the dark circles under my eyes," they wrote.
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio
To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27)
La Chatelaine, a brand from the South of France, is not only popular with shoppers, but was featured on Oprah's Favorite Things List in 2019. This hand cream set currently has 1,450 five-star ratings. One Amazon reviewer said that they first bought the hand cream set as a gift before getting one for themselves. "They're really more of ointments, thick and rich, delivering plenty of moisturizing power," they said, adding, "[T]he price is surprisingly low for what you're getting." A nice bonus is that the beautiful floral tin can be reused. Shop the surprise sale now on Amazon.
