This T+L Editor-loved Beauty Brand Is Having a Massive Sale — Shop the 9 Best Deals

Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick

A favorite of both Belfiore and Carhart for its versatility, the Multi-Stick is a beauty bag staple thanks to its creamy, buildable formula that melts into the skin to create the perfect wash of color. Belfiore's favorite shade is Cosmic Dancer, which is a soft champagne pearl and acts as a glow-boosting highlighter when applied to the cheekbones and high points of the face.

Carhart, on the other hand, always reaches for the terracotta-inspired shade Dreamer for her blush and lipstick: "It's super easy to blend and gives my skin the perfect sun-kissed look. Even better, its compact size means I can take it with me for touch ups because it won't take up too much space in my purse."

To buy: iliabeauty.com, $28 with code ILIA20 (originally $34)