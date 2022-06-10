This T+L Editor-loved Beauty Brand Is Having a Massive Sale — Shop the 9 Best Deals
There's perhaps no greater bond than the shared love for a beauty brand. And for Travel + Leisure editors, that brand is Ilia Beauty. Renowned for its clean formulas and minimalistic approach, the social media-favorite brand — which is also used by celebrities like Nicole Richie to achieve their red-carpet glam — has become a mainstay in the team's makeup routine and is behind the products that it never travels without.
To kick off summer, Ilia Beauty is hosting its annual Friends and Family Sale, which brings fans exciting discounts across its best-sellers in the face, lips, eyes, and tools categories. Right now, shoppers are being treated to up to 20 percent off on orders $75 or more. All you need to do is enter the code ILIA20 at checkout to reap the benefits.
With a sale this exciting from a brand this beloved, we took the liberty of highlighting our must-haves from Ilia Beauty's editor-approved lineup. Keep scrolling to see which products T+L editors always have in their cosmetics bags when they're jet-setting or out on the road. And, as a word of advice, act fast because the sale ends on Sunday, June 12.
Ilia Beauty Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
"This tinted serum is the one beauty product I use every single day because it combines makeup, skincare, and sunscreen into one easy-to-apply product. It leaves my skin looking smoother and my complexion looking much more even. Plus, it provides SPF 40 protection, so I can skip that extra step from my daily routine (though I will make sure to apply a regular sunscreen throughout the day if I'm spending a lot of time outdoors)." — Rebecca Carhart, Senior e-Commerce Writer and Strategist
Ilia Beauty Limitless Lash Mascara
"I'm a big fan of this lengthening mascara for its clean, flake-free formula (it contains shea butter and a blend of bee and carnauba waxes to condition lashes) and its brush applicator. One side features densely packed bristles, while the other has bristles that are more spaced out to ensure that the brush coats, separates, and adds volumes and length to each lash. This allows me to maintain my preferred natural look, while still getting enough oomph to transition from day to night." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce
Ilia Beauty Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm
"I've never been one to rock a bold lip, but I do love giving my pout a little something-something, especially if I'm headed out. This tinted balm provides the perfect "your lips but better" shade and instantly quenches any signs of dryness. I have it in three shades and keep one in my purse, travel cosmetic bag, and car so I'm never without it." — Emily Belfiore, e-Commerce Writer.
Ilia Beauty Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment
"I love the Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment, partly because of its pigmented formula, but also due to how easy it is to apply. The metal applicator tip makes it super simple to use the product as a lip color, and if I'm using it on my cheeks I'll use my fingers for easy blending." — Madeline Diamond, Associate Commerce Editor
Ilia Beauty Soft Focus Finishing Powder
"The final step in my very minimal makeup routine, this translucent setting powder zaps shine (but still leaves my skin looking soft and healthy), sets my foundation so that it looks like second-skin, and blurs my pores to almost non-existence. I love how it extends the life of my makeup so that it lasts an entire workday or day of travel or sightseeing without needing a touch up." — Susan Brickell, Associate Editorial Director, Travel Commerce
Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick
A favorite of both Belfiore and Carhart for its versatility, the Multi-Stick is a beauty bag staple thanks to its creamy, buildable formula that melts into the skin to create the perfect wash of color. Belfiore's favorite shade is Cosmic Dancer, which is a soft champagne pearl and acts as a glow-boosting highlighter when applied to the cheekbones and high points of the face.
Carhart, on the other hand, always reaches for the terracotta-inspired shade Dreamer for her blush and lipstick: "It's super easy to blend and gives my skin the perfect sun-kissed look. Even better, its compact size means I can take it with me for touch ups because it won't take up too much space in my purse."
Ilia Beauty Multi-Stick Palette
Can't decide on one Multi-Stick shade? Then, you need Diamond's favorite Multi-Stick Palette, a limited-edition value set that is stocked with three blushes (Tenderly, At Last, and the newly launched Whisper), two highlighters (Cosmic Dancer and the newly launched In The Mood), and an exclusive new bronzer (In The City).
"I'm all about cream blush and lip products, so when Ilia gave me the opportunity to test out its new palette with six shades, I couldn't pass it up," Diamond shares. "These creamy pigments blend so easily and give a natural glowy look, which I love. Plus, its convenient packaging makes it great for travel."
Ilia Beauty Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
Glossy lip fans will enjoy the cushiony sheen from the Balmy Gloss Tinted Oil, which Brickell says she's adding to her own shopping cart. "I am always on the hunt for the perfect lip product, but because I am incredibly picky and also require something hydrating for my always-dry, cracked pout, I've had very little success in finding my holy grail," she says. "I love that this is packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid to leave lips moisturized, soft, and smooth, and that it comes in six easy-to-wear shades. Not to mention, reviewers swear that lips "will never be dry again," and with the 20 percent off code, I'm definitely willing to give it a shot!"
