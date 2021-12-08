The Hydrating Vitamin E Serum Shoppers Call 'Liquid Magic' Is Just $20 Right Now
There's much to look forward to with the arrival of winter, especially the cozy clothing options and fun holiday getaways. Unfortunately, the magic of this chilly season isn't welcome news for our skin. This time of year is known for drying out the skin, and while there are plenty of options for treating common winter skin woes, skincare experts agree that topical vitamin E is a must-try for moisturizing.
Vitamin E is commonly named in many skincare products, but there's one Amazon serum that's earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings. This vitamin E serum from Health Priority receives consistent praise among its users. With its inclusion of hydrating ingredients like jojoba and avocado oils, the serum was named "liquid happiness" by one customer and "amazing" by another. Normally retailing for $25, you can now purchase your own bottle for just $20.
Celebrity esthetician Sarah Akram confirmed to Travel & Leisure that vitamin E is "powerfully moisturizing," adding, "[It's] known to protect the skin from free radicals, and free radicals are a cause of premature aging. It is also known to aid your skin in promoting the cell turnover process to help your skin cells regenerate."
More research regarding the long-term moisturizing benefits of vitamin E is needed, dermatologist Dr. Rachel Maiman tells Travel & Leisure, but she noted, "Two small studies have shown topical application of vitamin E can improve skin water-binding capacity after two to four weeks of use."
As for the experience of shoppers that have used Amazon's sixth most popular facial oil, one wrote, "My skin is more youthful and plump looking almost dewy. My skin also looks firmer. Honestly this is within the first week of use." Another added, "I have been using it every night on my entire face for three weeks now and my skin looks amazing. I couldn't believe how fast the results were and how soft my skin is now."
Both Maiman and Akram cautioned that vitamin E might not be ideal for all skin types, especially those that have acne or excess face oil. "It has the potential to be comedogenic, meaning it clogs pores. Although it's very uncommon, topical vitamin E can also act as an allergen to some, causing irritation, itching, or even a rash when it touches the skin, so it should be avoided in those who are very hyper-sensitive," Mairamn said.
It's best to conduct a patch test before introducing anything new to your skin, but customers with skin sensitivity confirmed they were able to use this serum. "I was hesitant to buy this product because I have super sensitive skin/reactions to almost everything I use. However, I have had no negative effects using this product and am very happy with it! My skin has definitely smoothed out and seems to be glowing," a reviewer shared.
There's no telling how long this current sale will last, but now's your chance to try the serum with thousands of glowing reviews for just $20.