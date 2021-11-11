Dermatologists Recommend This Face Exfoliant for 'Instant Gratification'

Meanwhile, legions of fans call it the best at-home peel they've used to leave their skin bright and dewy-looking. Some even dub it their "skincare secret weapon," thanks to its ability to tackle any concern on the skin spectrum. "Of all the Glytone items I've purchased, this is by far the one I need most," said a 65-year-old with rosacea. "The Mini Peel Gel doesn't irritate my skin like some products, [and] I am able to use it every other day with excellent results. It tightens my skin and helps enlarged pores seem smaller."