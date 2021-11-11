Dermatologists Recommend This Face Exfoliant for 'Instant Gratification'
As someone who works in the beauty industry, my bathroom is a little overwhelming. Full disclosure, my friends would call that a massive understatement; every surface is covered in skin products, and I regularly hand off samples to my loved ones for a second opinion (and to eke out a little space). But of all the things I've passed on to my family over the years, my mom has rarely loved something as much as Glytone's skincare — and shoppers worship the brand's Rejuvenating Mini Peel Gel just as much.
"This stuff is amazing. I could not believe the difference in tone and texture," wrote one reviewer of the results they saw from a sample. "I ordered the full-size product the very next day! It's a miracle in a bottle." Glytone's name speaks to its methodology: Dermatologist-favorite glycolic acid is the line's hero ingredient thanks to its propensity for quickly softening wrinkles, fading sun damage, and erasing dark marks.
That — plus the Mini Peel Gel's simple, pared-down formula — wins it fans among dermatologists and regular customers alike. "The Glytone Rejuvenating Mini Peel is such a crowd-pleaser because it allows for instant gratification," says Dr. Alexis Stephens, a board-certified dermatologist and YouTube creator. "Glycolic acid helps to exfoliate dead skin cells, reveal immediately brighter, smoother skin, and minimize pores' appearance," she continues. "It's ideal for anyone with dull, tired, stressed skin, mature or aging skin, and those looking to improve hyperpigmentation."
Dr. Sheila Farhang, a fellow board-certified dermatologist and YouTube creator, adds that while Glytone might not yet be in the Sephora and Nordstroms of the world, the brand's well-known in the professional space — and their at-home peels are best-in-class. "Glycolic acid specifically is known to help skin tone and texture, reduce fine lines, and brighten the skin," Farhang says, and the results are so impressive, she uses it herself.
Meanwhile, legions of fans call it the best at-home peel they've used to leave their skin bright and dewy-looking. Some even dub it their "skincare secret weapon," thanks to its ability to tackle any concern on the skin spectrum. "Of all the Glytone items I've purchased, this is by far the one I need most," said a 65-year-old with rosacea. "The Mini Peel Gel doesn't irritate my skin like some products, [and] I am able to use it every other day with excellent results. It tightens my skin and helps enlarged pores seem smaller."
As a last shopper added: "I think it's fabulous. I'm 63, but look about 55. Helps with fine lines, crow's feet, blemishes, and more." If any of those developments are on your list, pick up a bottle of the expert-approved formula to bid them farewell in a fortnight or less.