This Plumping Moisturizer Transformed My Skin, and I Never Go Anywhere Without It

The moisturizer's ingredient list is what initially drew me in, but its whipped texture is what made me stick with it. It's thick enough to leave your skin feeling instantly relieved and adequately hydrated, but light enough that it doesn't feel greasy or heavy. My dry skin drinks this formula up and it leaves it looking refreshed and dewy rather than inflamed and in distress. Prior to using it, I'd wake up with visible signs of dryness on my skin, including redness and rough patches. Now it's staying hydrated throughout the night — so much so that I almost don't feel like I need to apply it in the morning. Plus, there's a certain plumpness and dewiness to my skin that wasn't there before.