This Plumping Moisturizer Transformed My Skin, and I Never Go Anywhere Without It
Packing clothes for a trip is one thing. But when you have dry skin, it can feel like you have to put the same careful consideration into your travel skincare routine as you do with your wardrobe. This is especially true when you're headed to a destination with a different climate, where you'll be tasked with anticipating how your skin will react to changes in humidity, air quality, water acidity, and more.
As someone with reactive skin, I know very well that there cannot be any holes in my skincare routine when traveling. Typically, I rely on the travel-sized versions of my favorite products, a game plan that has worked in the past for one- or two-week-long vacations or weekend getaways. But, they weren't enough to get my skin adjusted to life in California, and the dry winters that come with it.
Shortly after moving, I realized that my Rolodex of skincare products, which were tailored to dealing with dryness and acne in New York, wasn't going to cut it in the Golden State. The arid climate instantly dried out my skin, leaving it feeling stripped of moisture, tight, and plagued with uncomfortable flaky patches. These issues were joined by redness across my T-zone and chin that wouldn't go away with any of my former go-to products.
I scoured Sephora and social media for a new moisturizer that would not only help quench my skin, but also lock in hydration without aggravating my acne-prone skin or creating any additional irritation. Luckily, I came across the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer, which unbeknownst to me, was about to become my dry, stressed-out skin's new savior.
To buy: sephora.com and glowrecipe.com, $39
With hyaluronic acid at its base, the refillable pod moisturizer draws in moisture to give skin a supple glow. But unlike other hyaluronic acid creams, this one uses a combination of molecules of varying weights and sizes, which means that the bigger ones can successfully combat dryness at the surface level and the smaller ones can penetrate deeper for optimal cell hydration. This powerful ingredient comes together with peptide-rich polyglutamic acid to prevent future moisture loss and a blend of plum and ice Willowherb, which rebalance the skin's natural oils while infusing it with antioxidants and other microbiome-strengthening nutrients.
The moisturizer's ingredient list is what initially drew me in, but its whipped texture is what made me stick with it. It's thick enough to leave your skin feeling instantly relieved and adequately hydrated, but light enough that it doesn't feel greasy or heavy. My dry skin drinks this formula up and it leaves it looking refreshed and dewy rather than inflamed and in distress. Prior to using it, I'd wake up with visible signs of dryness on my skin, including redness and rough patches. Now it's staying hydrated throughout the night — so much so that I almost don't feel like I need to apply it in the morning. Plus, there's a certain plumpness and dewiness to my skin that wasn't there before.
Despite its slight fruity fragrance à la its plum-infused formula, the Plum Plump moisturizer didn't create any irritation or contribute to my redness. Over time, I noticed my skin became more even and started to regain its pre-Los Angeles glow. And, the best part is, it kept my skin equally hydrated, balanced, and dewy when I traveled back home to the East Coast for the holidays. Seriously, It's so good, I'm already on my second jar.
You can purchase the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer at Glow Recipe directly or Sephora, where it has more than 50,900 "loves" and an impressive 4.6-star average rating from shoppers. It's earned a seal of approval from Sephora customers with a variety of skin types and concerns, including reviewers aged 40-years-old and higher. One wrote, "This moisturizer does it all. It hydrates and plumps, leaving a beautiful, healthy glow that doesn't feel or look greasy."
For an added boost of moisture, you can also try the brand's top-rated Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum, which has also racked up thousands of Sephora "loves" — 118,500 to be exact.
To buy: sephora.com and glowrecipe.com, $42
Just like its moisturizer counterpart, the serum utilizes the hydrating power of hyaluronic acid and imparts the skin with a lasting dewy glow. It's also formulated with collagen and silk protein to counteract the signs of premature skin aging and promote a healthier, firmer, and more rejuvenated-looking complexion. According to one Sephora reviewer, the serum made their skin feel "more comfortable after one use," and they added that they saw a visible improvement in just three days.
With all the changes and pressures of moving to a new city, I was grateful to find the Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer when I did, as it helped me establish a routine and ease the transition. It definitely made my first L.A. winter more bearable for my skin, and I can't wait to see how it performs during the summertime. Something tells me that its whipped, oil-balancing formula is going to feel great when temperatures begin to rise.